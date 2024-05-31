90 Day Fiance: Who Is Shawn Finch? Explained

TLC started airing Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise just over a month ago, and the series already has viewers talking. This is largely due to the inclusion of one of the most socially relevant and interesting couples ever seen on the show, Shawn and Alliya.

Who is Shawn Finch in 90 Day Fiance?

Shawn Finch is an award winning celebrity hairstylist from West Hollywood who works in television and film. Throughout his career, the 61 year old has amassed a number of impressive credentials that includes several stints on The MTV Video Music Awards, The Voice, and the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Shawn’s work has earned him a whopping 13 Emmy nominations, one of which he took home.

Although Shawn’s Instagram page isn’t as active as many, it still features many pics that represent his Hollywood presence. He has posted a number of images of him posing with celebrities such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler.

Shawn and Alliya’s 90 Day Fiance Relationship

Shawn’s relationship with Alliya Bastista on 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise is getting a ton of attention largely due to the fact that she was born as a man named Douglas. Aliya elected to transition into a woman when she and Shawn had been together for a year and a half, and the couple has experienced unique struggles ever since.

Although Shawn has talked about missing and mourning Douglass, he still has clear feelings for Alliya, expressing nervousness at the idea of proposing to her on her 25th birthday. Meanwhile, Alliya expressed gratitude for Shawn always being accepting of her regardless of her sexual identity, and it is this openness that has made it so easy for viewers to root for them and their relationship.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise air Mondays at 8pm EDT. Episodes are also available the following day on various streaming services.

