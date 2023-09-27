A24 and Miramax Are Both Fighting for Halloween’s TV Rights

When Halloween got rebooted by David Gordon Green in 2018 the franchise was reignited with one of the best slasher films in a long while. Things got weird from there, and the Gordon Green trilogy ended on a downer with Halloween Ends. However, it wasn’t just the end of Gordon Green’s tenure with the franchise, but also Blumhouse’s and Paramount’s who collaborated for the production and distribution of the films. That means the rights are now fully back with Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films, and they are evidently shopping them hard.

To be clear, Trancas International Films owns the full TV rights to Halloween and shares film rights with Miramax, but both companies want to see more Michael Myers killing people on screen. According to Bloody Disgusting, that’s led to a fierce bidding war for the TV rights, with multiple studios interested and A24 and Miramax leading the charge. A24 is evidently in the lead, and if you think that’s a bit strange considering they’re a regular dramatic Oscar contender you haven’t been paying attention to the horror genre and their slew of fantastic films in the genre over the last decade. In fact, if A24 does secure the rights they’ll be making both a Halloween TV and Friday the 13th show. We can just let that possible slasher showdown simmer for a moment in our heads.

All of this is, of course, very up on the air and no decision has been made on where the franchise rights will go next. There’s also the fact that the film rights are ready to be sold off as well, with Miramax having a stake in those, which could influence decision-making on who gets the TV rights. Clearly, after the overall box office success of the Gordon Green trilogy people are interested in more Michael Myers but just how we’re going to get that is up in the air.