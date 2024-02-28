A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer

A24 is at its apex, earning Oscar nominations left and right and redefining the horror genre over the last few years. Well, its next horror movie, I Saw the TV Glow, dropped its first trailer today, and it’s looking like another winner.

I Saw the TV Glow, which came out of Sundance hotter than a CRT left on all night, is another A24 horror that distorts the genre into something different while thematically challenging us – this time with a focus on television. The movie focuses on Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), two friends who are big fans of a ’90s-era kids television show called The Pink Opaque, which looks like the weird Nickelodeon adventure series that the decade kicked out. However, after it’s canceled, strange things begin to happen to the pair, and reality begins to get less real.

Heralding from writer/director Jane Schoenbrun, whose credits aren’t all that well known but are becoming more and more relevant, the movie looks like a total trip that blends the lines of childhood adventure, romance, horror, musical, and LGBTQ+ genres to deliver something that is 100% on brand for an A24 film. The film also stars Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, and Fred Durst. Yes, that Fred Durst. The Fred Durst who did it all for the nookie so you could get that cookie. As noted in the trailer, it also features a killer indie soundtrack with original songs by Alex G, Caroline Polachek, Snail Mail, Yeule, and more.

Anyone looking at the film’s poster or the visuals in it is obviously going to get strong Potelgeist vibes, as that movie was the horror that turned the glow of a TV into a fearsome terror. It’s unclear how influenced I Saw the TV Glow is by that movie outside of the look, but the connection is definitely there.

I Saw the TV Glow will be released in theaters on May 3.