Borderlands Trailer Shows Off the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast

The world of Pandora is about to come to life. The first trailer for the upcoming Borderlands movie shows off its star-studded cast.

Video game adaptations are always tricky, but with the success of The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in recent days, maybe they aren’t a guaranteed failure anymore. At least, that’s what Borderlands is hoping as it attempts to bring the Gearbox Software series to a new medium. You can check out the first trailer for the movie below:

Definitely trying to capture that tone that made Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy films so successful, Borderlands is choosing to have its cast do most of the heavy lifting by focusing on all of its stars – and that just might work in its favor. Leading the movie’s unlikely alliance is Lilith, played by Thor: Ragnarok star Cate Blanchett. She’ll be joined by Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis and rising star Ariana Greenblatt, who’s hot off of playing young Ahsoka Tano in the former Jedi’s Disney+ series.

Borderlands will also feature a reunion of Jumanji: The Next Level stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, who play Roland and Claptrap, respectively. Black’s role shines in the trailer, as his robot has plenty of comedic moments, letting diehard fans know that, even if the movie fails to adapt everything perfectly, Claptrap will still have his charm.

If the action-packed trailer didn’t make it clear, Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, who saw his slasher film Thanksgiving find plenty of success late last year. Borderlands was shot in 2021, and reshoots took place in 2023, with director Tim Miller coming in to replace Roth, who had other commitments.

Borderlands hits theaters Aug. 9.