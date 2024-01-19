Fortnite Players Are Randomly Getting Special Borderlands 3 Skins Almost 4 Years Late

For gamers who have played Fortnite for a long time, skins are proof of a lot of hard work. Grinding Battle Passes and doing challenges are no easy feats. That’s why it’s strange that Fortnite players are randomly getting special Borderlands 3 skins almost four years late.

Recommended Videos

Back in 2019, Epic Games brought Borderlands to Fortnite to promote the release of Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store. Part of Pandora, a mysterious planet from the Borderlands series, found its way onto the Battle Royale map, and players who pre-ordered Borderlands 3 within a certain window got the Psycho Cosmetics Pack in Fortnite for free.

Unfortunately, not every player who pre-ordered the game got the pack, but Epic Games is making up for that – somehow. A Fortnite player revealed on Reddit that they ran into some trouble with their PC’s Internet cable, so they tried loading things with the help of their phone. And when they logged back into the game, the Psycho Cosmetics Pack was there and ready to use.

Related: Full Setlist for Fortnite Festival – Every Song, Listed

They weren’t the only one to report this happening, either. Other users on Reddit commented under the post, saying the skin just showed up in their account after years of waiting. And they should be happy it did because it’s one of the rarer skins in Fortnite.

“The value of this guy’s account has INCREASED in the blink of an eye,” said DiegoFrediksen on Reddit. “Congrats, I would love to have it because I love borderlands, too bad it’s still not coming back and I had faith that it would when New Tales From Borderlands came out, but it didn’t.”

Epic has yet to address why the Borderlands skins are appearing in Fortnite after all these years, but if it’s aware of the situation, it’s probably just another case of the company doing right by its playerbase.