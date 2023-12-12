Abbott Elementary Returns to School in First Season 3 Teaser

Fans who were overjoyed to hear the news of Abbott Elementary‘s Feb. 7, 2024 return to ABC can now continue to ride that high, as the mockumentary released its first teaser for Season 3.

From Chris Perfetti’s Jacob Hill chasing a rogue desk down the school’s stairs to Tyler James Williams relentlessly deadpanning into the camera, Season 3 boasts a welcome return to business as usual at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. Abbott Elementary, created by Quinta Brunson, follows the day-to-day lives of teachers at an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia. Abbott’s staff incurs a bevy of unique problems as a result of their financial constraints and must come up with equally clever ways to resolve them as a team.

Coincidentally, the underlying themes of financial inequity at the heart of Abbott Elementary’s narrative were the very forces responsible for the actual broadcast delay of the show’s third season. Network television’s scripted fall line-ups saw some of the most direct impact from studios’ failures to expediently resolve the historic Hollywood labor strike for fair wages and AI protections. Various studios’ eventual arrival at the negotiating table meant that shows like Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, and Stranger Things saw their highly anticipated upcoming seasons finally reenter production.

Though Abbott Elementary’s first teaser did not divulge too much by way of plot, it offered comforting reassurance of the show’s long-awaited return. One subplot fans are looking forward to exploring in Season 3 is the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Brunson’s Janine Teagues and Williams’ Gregory Eddie. Though the duo agreed to put their mutual romantic interest on the back burner in Season 2’s finale, it’s still one of the dynamics fans enjoy most about the series. Romance aside, the escalating antics of Principal Ava Coleman, the unconventional wisdom of Mr. Johnson, and the forged-in-fire friendship between Melissa Schemmenti and Barbara Howard all contribute to the show’s ensemble charm.

Abbott Elementary is among the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy nominees at this year’s Golden Globes, with Brunson likewise earning a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Comedy. The Golden Globes will air Jan. 7 on CBS, a month before Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 premiere on ABC.