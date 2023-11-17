Abbott Elementary Announces When Season 3 Will Premiere

Philadelphia’s Willard R. Abbott Elementary School will reopen its doors to teachers and students when Abbott Elementary Season 3 premieres on Feb. 7 on ABC, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Abbott Elementary was one of many television and film projects to offer a quick turnaround after SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached their strike-ending deal on Nov. 9. If the studios had come to the bargaining table earlier, the ABC sitcom would have been about halfway through its third season already. However, even a truncated third season will serve as a balm for Abbott Elementary viewers who have missed the mockumentary antics of Janine Teagues and her colleagues.

An hour-long special on Feb. 7 will follow up on some of the threads left behind from Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 finale, which saw a bittersweet confession between Quinta Brunson’s Janine and Tyler James Williams’ Gregory Eddie. Despite the duo’s agreement not to pursue their undeniable romantic spark, many fans began reiterating their hopes of seeing Janine and Greg get together in the wake of Season 3’s announcement. Social media users have already pointed out that the ABC sitcom’s February premiere certainly lends itself to the possibility of another Valentine’s Day episode early in Season 3.

Aside from Janine and Greg’s ongoing will-they-won’t-they relationships, there are plenty of other interpersonal dynamics and delightfully quirky characters Abbott Elementary fans are excited to welcome back to their televisions. From Ava’s unconventional management style as Abbott’s principal to Barbara and Melissa’s tenacious friendship, there’s a great deal that Abbott Elementary fans have missed about the hit sitcom.

The Brunson-created Abbott Elementary saw sweeping success in its 13-episode first season, quickly receiving a second season order from ABC. The series has swiftly endeared itself to fans and critics alike, earning a bevy of accolades, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Abbott Elementary’s cultural spotlight has likewise attracted a number of notable guest stars to the show, such as Taraji P. Henson, Orlando Jones, NBA star Andre Iguodala, and even NHL mascot Gritty. As for what guests and surprises Season 3 has in store for fans, more news and first looks can be expected as Abbott Elementary‘s hour-long Feb. 7 premiere draws closer.