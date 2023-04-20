All Achievements in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive is the latest entry into the Minecraft universe. This time, the game offers a blocky take on the real time strategy genre. For some gamers, there’s nothing quite like racking up a whole bunch of achievements, so we’ll be going over all the achievements that you’ll be able to collect while playing Minecraft Legends.
How Many Achievements Does Minecraft Legends Have?
There are a total of 30 different achievements that you can unlock throughout your time playing Minecraft Legends. We’ve sorted them into a list by Gamerscore values.
10 Gamerscore
Ridin’ the Grain Train
Spend 2 minutes buffed by speed wheat in a single world.
Impressive Gifts
Complete the tutorial.
20 Gamerscore
Riding in Style
Ride all of the different mounts in a single world.
Working Together
Play a game of co-op.
I Can See My Village From Here
Spend 20 minutes buffed by bouncecaps in a single world.
Wheeeeeeeeeee!
Glide for 30 seconds consecutively on the Big Beak or Brilliant Beetle.
The Way of the Sword
Defeat another player with your sword in Versus Mode
Excitable New Friends
Forge an alliance with the creepers.
Unnatural Aim
Forge an alliance with the skeletons.
They REALLY Like That Flower
Forge an alliance with the zombies.
Bounty of the Overworld
Gather 1,000 wood and stone and 125 iron, coal, redstone, and diamond in a single world.
Feed the Flames
Gather 2,400 lapis in 30 minutes or less in Versus Mode.
Banner Expert
Give 25 orders from Banner View in a single world.
One Boom at a Time
Give 10 individual orders to creepers from Banner View in a single world.
30 Gamerscore
With Light Comes Hope
Destroy the Night Beacon Base.
Resource Reinforcements
Open 5 Allay Chests in a single world.
Soothe the Scars
Cure 20,000 netherrack blocks in a single world.
40 Gamerscore
Became the Hunted
Defeat The Beast.
Broken
Defeat The Unbreakable.
More Than It Could Chew
Defeat the Devourer.
Variety is the Spice of Life
Build all the different improvements at the Well of Fate in a single world.
No Time for Swine
Defeat 1,000 piglins in a single world.
Are These Made of Nether Wart?
Destroy 250 Piglin buildings in a single world.
50 Gamerscore
Bulldozer
Destroy a base in under 7 minutes!
Nailbiter
Defeat an opponent with less than 10% of your HQ’s health remaining in Versus Mode.
Bringing Out the Big Blocks
Construct 3 host towers within attack range of one another.
All-Star Cast
Collect all the Firsts in a single world.
Full Force
Give an army of 80 mobs an order.
60 Gamescore
Defender of the Overworld
Defeat The Great Hog.
100 Gamerscore
Legendary Hero
Defeat the campaign on Legendary.
That covers all of the achievements available in Minecraft Legends. There are plenty of easy ones in there that will see you racking up Gamerscore very quickly!