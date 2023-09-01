All Achievements in Starfield

A truly massive game, Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield has tons for players to do as they explore the universe in 2330. For those willing to put in the potentially hundreds of hours required to get every achievement in the game, I’ve compiled a list of all the achievements in Starfield. Looking at the achievements, there are a lot that you’ll likely encounter naturally when playing through the game. However, there are quite a few that are mission and faction specific, which may mean that you need to be careful with your saved games if you want to fully complete Starfield in the least possible time.

Here’s a list of the 50 achievements in Starfield. As a heads-up, while a lot of the names and descriptions are ambiguous, there are some minor spoilers for the game.

Every Achievement in Starfield

For All, Into the Starfield: Enter Space for the First Time.

One Small Step: Join the Constellation.

Into the Unknown: Complete “Into the Unknown.”

All That Money Can Buy: Complete “All That Money Can Buy.”

Further Into the Unknown: Complete “Further Into the Unknown.”

High Price to Pay: Complete “High Price to Pay.”

In Their Footsteps: Complete “In Their Footsteps.”

Entangled: Complete “Entangled.”

Unearthed: Complete “Unearthed.”

One Giant Leap: Complete “One Giant Leap.”

Supra et Ultra: Join the UC Vanguard.

The Devils You Know: Complete “The Devils You Know.”

A Legacy Forged: Complete “A Legacy Forged.”

Deputized: Join the Freestar Rangers.

Surgical Strike: Complete “Surgical Strike.”

The Hammer Falls: Complete “The Hammer Falls.”

Back to the Grind: Join Ryujin Industries.

Guilty Parties: Complete “Guilty Parties.”

Executive Level: Complete “Executive Level.”

Rook Meets King: Join the Crimson Fleet.

The Best There Is: Complete “The Best There Is.”

Legacy’s End: Complete “Legacy’s End.”

Home Sweet Home: Build an Outpost.

Shipping Magnate: Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links.

Industrialist: Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts.

Chief Engineer: Modify a Ship.

Stellar Cartography: Visit 20 Star Systems.

The Stars My Destination: Visit all Star Systems.

Boots on the Ground: Land on 100 Planets.

Fixer: Complete 30 Activities.

Privateer: Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. missions.

Life Begets Life: Gather 500 Organic Resources.

Rock Collection: Gather 500 Inorganic Resources.

Cyber Jockey: Bypass 50 Digital Locks.

Jacked In: Access 50 Computers.

Soldier of Fortune: Mod 50 Weapons.

Replicator: Craft 100 Items.

The Family You Choose: Recruit 10 Separate Companions.

Starcrossed: Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion.

War of Angels: Collect 20 Quantum Essence.

Fleet Commander: Collect 10 Ships.

Thirst for Knowledge: Read 20 Skill Magazines.

Dark Matter: Eliminate 300 Human Enemies.

Another Bug Hunt: Eliminate 300 Creatures.

I Use Them for Smuggling: Successfully Smuggle Contraband.

Dust Off: Reach Level 5.

Traveler: Reach Level 10.

Elite: Reach Level 25.

Space Opera: Reach Level 50.

Reach for the Stars: Reach Level 100.

Those are all the achievements that you can get in Starfield. If you haven’t yet bought Starfield yet, and you’re wondering if you should make the purchase, check out our article on the subject.

