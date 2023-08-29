All Achievements and Trophies in Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars, an RPG by Sabotage Studios that draws from retro video games like those on the Super Nintendo, has officially released. The game has been hotly anticipated by classic RPG fans like myself, and the reviews so far, including from The Escapist, have been extremely positive. If you’re anything like me, loving a game like Sea of Stars means doing every single thing you can do in it. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of all the achievements and trophies in Sea of Stars.

There are 42 achievements and trophies in Sea of Stars. For the sake of spoilers, we’re going to put the those that are secret or hidden below the regular ones. As a heads-up, the majority of the game’s achievements and trophies — 34 in total — are hidden or secret.

Non-Secret Achievements/Trophies in Sea of Stars

Conch Master: Bring all Conches to Mirna in Docarri Village.

Master Angler: Catch every fish species at least once.

Bouncy: Bounce a moonerang 25 times in a row.

Lock’s Myth: Break a total 50 locks in battle.

Gustative Completion: Cook every recipe at least once.

To the Teeth: Unlock all combos.

Measure Hunter: Find every single treasure.

Well Read (To): Listen to all of the campfire stories.

Secret and Hidden Achievements/Trophies in Sea of Stars

Boss Slugged: Defeat Forbidden Cavern’s Boss.

No, Wait!: Get sent to Sleeper Island.

Stretch Quest: Defeat Chromatic Apparition.

Now Give Me That!: Defeat Romaya.

Dweller of Woe: Defeat the Dweller of Woe.

Who Would Have Thought?: Learn Captain Klee’shaë’s true identity.

Yo, Ho!: Defeat Stormcaller.

Home: Build your own town.

Solstice Power: Find the Solstice Amulet.

Dweller of Torment: Defeat the Dweller of Torment.

Detritus Fallen: Defeat the Leaf Monster.

And Stay Down, Too!: Defeat the Acolytes.

Dweller of Strife: Fight the Dweller of Strife.

Fight Fire with Lunar: Defeat the Toadcano.

The Warrior Cook: Attend the ceremony.

Who Would Have Thought? Part 2: Learn Seraï’s true identity.

Chin Up!: Defeat Meduso.

Featherweight: Defeat the Triumvirate of Eminence.

Enter the Artifcer: Meet Arty.

Dweller of Dread: Defeat the Dweller of Dread.

Lieupedant: Defeat Elysan’darëlle.

Clockwork Champion: Defeat the Watchmaker in a game of Wheels.

Wholesome Food: Have dinner at the Golden Pelican.

Better Off Dead: Defeat the Gun Goddess.

Hey, That’s a Reskin!: Defeat the Sea Slug.

Elder Dissed: Defeat the Elder Mist for a second time.

Glassdiator: Defeat Croustalion.

Free from Serviduke: Free Duke Aventry’s soul.

Home Neat Home: Build a Spa, an Inn, a Shop, and a Fishing Hut in Mirth.

Living Encyclopedia: Achieve pro rank in every single Quiz Question pack.

New Garl +: Fulfill the ultimate wish.

No God of Mine: Defeat the Fleshmancer.

What a Technique!: Defeat 10 bosses with Artful Gambit relic on.

Me Day: Use the spa in Mirth with all 6 playable characters.

For those playing on a PlayStation console, the Platinum Trophy is called True Solstice Warrior.

Sea of Stars is available now on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

