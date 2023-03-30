Showtime’s survivalist thriller Yellowjackets has returned for its second season after a shocking finale and gripping cliffhanger. The series follows a women’s soccer team that survives a plane crash in the remote Canadian wilderness. As they fight for their lives and the hope of rescue dwindles, the girls turn to increasingly cultish and surreal ways to cope with what has happened to them.

To add to the twisty narrative, Yellowjackets utilizes a then-and-now plot, following the immediate aftermath of the crash in 1996 and the lives of the survivors twenty-five years later in 2021. While the survivors in the present day do their best to leave the crash behind them, a series of mysterious postcards bring them back together and pull them into a conspiracy that threatens the tentative normalcy of their new lives. With two casts playing the same characters in different timelines, Yellowjackets has an incredible and talented team to bring its story to life. Below, we break down the major actors in Yellowjackets season 2 by timeline.

Who Makes up the Main Cast in Season 2 of Yellowjackets ?

2021 Cast

Melanie Lynskey – Shauna

Tawny Cypress – Taissa

Warren Kole – Jeff

Simone Kessell – Lottie

Lauren Ambrose – Van

Christina Ricci – Misty

Juliette Lewis – Natalie

Elijah Wood – Walter

Sarah Desjardins – Callie

1995 Cast

Sophie Nélisse – Teen Shauna

Jasmin Savoy Brown – Teen Taissa

Sophie Thatcher – Teen Natalie

Samantha Hanratty – Teen Misty

Steven Krueger – Ben Scott

Courtney Eaton – Teen Lottie

Liv Hewson – Teen Van

Kevin Alves – Teen Travis

Ella Purnell – Teen Jackie

For fans, the cast is one of the biggest appeals of Yellowjackets. Actors like Christina Ricci who starred in iconic films like The Addams Family and Casper nod to the genre, as well as the ’90s timeline of the flashbacks. Ricci stars alongside other legendary actors like Melanie Lynskey who has worked as a character actor across film and television, perhaps most notably in Two and a Half Men and more recently The Last of Us. Rounding out the adult cast, audiences may recognize Tawny Cypress from Heroes or Unforgettable and Juliette Lewis who has starred in numerous films including Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers.

This season also adds new faces to the adult cast. Simone Kessell has an esteemed television career and recently appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death, while Lauren Ambrose was also a ’90s teen movie star appearing in films like Can’t Hardly Wait and later in the series Six Feet Under. Finally, Lord of the Rings fans will recognize Elijah Wood as a new character this season, who will play opposite Ricci’s Misty.

The teen cast is also incredibly acclaimed. While many are relative newcomers, Sophie Thatcher recently appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, and Jasmin Savoy Brown is known for her role in the Scream franchise. With a cast of actors this talented across the board for season 2, we’re confident this buzz is just the beginning for Yellowjackets.

New episodes of Yellowjackets release Fridays on Showtime.