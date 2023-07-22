All Actors in Barbie 2023

The Barbie movie is a special cinematic experience. And you almost certainly know that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are Barbie and Ken respectively. But what about the other roles? If you’re wondering who all of the actors in the 2023 Barbie movie are, here’s the answer.

Cast List of All Actors in the Barbie Movie 2023

Barbie – Margot Robbie

Ken – Ryan Gosling

Allan – Michael Cera

Gloria – America Ferrera

Sasha – Ariana Greenblatt

Midge – Emerald Fennell

Ruth – Rhea Perlman

Skipper – Erica Ford

Narrator – Helen Mirren

Mattel CEO – Will Ferrell

Aaron Dinkins – Connor Swindells

Other Barbies – Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Marisa Abela, Lucy Boynton

Other Kens – Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, John Cena, Rob Brydon, Tom Stourton, Chris Taylor, David Mumeni

Margot Robbie is “Stereotypical” Barbie and Ryan Gosling is Ken. But Kate McKinnon is also “Weird” Barbie and John Cena is Mermaid Ken. It’s less confusing once you’ve watched the movie, but while Robbie plays the movie’s main Barbie, there are a host of others with various assigned roles.

Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey. What you may not know is that, born in Queensland, Australia, she spent three years working in Aussie soap opera Neighbours. You know, that show where a woman gave birth with her tights on.

And Ryan Gosling? You may know him as K from Blade Runner 2049 or Seb in La La Land, but one of his earliest roles was on spooky kids show Goosebumps.

As for the rest of the cast, you’re bound to recognize a few because, for a movie about a plastic doll, there are some really notable names here. If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you’ll spot Doctor Who Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as one of the Kens.

That’s everything you need to know about who all of the relevant actors are in the 2023 Barbie movie.