The Amnesia: The Bunker 1.15 patch is out now, and it does away with the game’s real nightmare — T-posing. Sure, being sealed into a bunker with a flesh-eating monster is scary, but it’s not a patch on an enemy with a very strange case of rigor mortis. And if you’re wondering what else this update fixes, T-posing shotgunner aside, here are all Amnesia: The Bunker 1.15 patch notes.

All the Fixes & Patch Notes for the Amnesia: The Bunker 1.15 Update

I’m only half-kidding about the T-posing thing. Amnesia: The Bunker’s shotgunner is unsettling enough, wandering around in the fog, so throwing T-posing in there could turn things up to 11.

Speaking of nightmare fuel, the patch fixes a couple of issues that make the game impossible to complete. Just imagine being trapped forever because the Communication Key wasn’t correctly spawning or you couldn’t get into the pillbox.

Both those issues have been fixed, as has a cheeky exploit that let you get two shotguns from the shotgunner’s corpse. And post-patch, a rat can no longer trap you in a wardrobe. Yes, this was a bug that could actually happen, and I’m disappointed that I missed it.

I also have to tip my hat to a tweak that kicks in on later playthroughs. When you replay the game, having completed it once, the monster, or the Stalker as developer Frictional Games calls it, will put in an appearance earlier. Sorry, you don’t get to take things easy this time around.

What else does the update address? Here’s a full list of Amnesia: The Bunker 1.15 patch notes.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash related to pathfinding.

Fixed an issue where the key to the communications room in Soldiers Quarters could not be found.

Resolved a problem where interactions were disabled after turning off the generator.

Fixed an issue where the combination lock interaction would break with certain keybindings.

Addressed an issue where players were unable to climb down the ladder hole in the Pillbox if a prop was thrown into it.

Fixed a bug where the rabbit item would be permanently lost if thrown into another map in a transfer area.

Fixed issue where corpses couldn’t be burned at low framerates, especially in Maintenance. This should hopefully fix the issue where some players had trouble triggering the “Roastmaster” achievement.

Fixed an issue where you could interact with the cell control buttons outside the Warden’s Office when climbing a prop.

Players can now interact with things while the shotgun outro animation is playing.

Fixed an issue where the pocket watch wouldn’t sync properly with the generator.

Addressed an issue where the save lamp in the Tunnels was sometimes not lit upon entering the map.

Fixed a bug where the Shotgunner would enter T-pose upon death.

Fixed an issue where the Shotgunner wouldn’t react to the player’s actions.

Resolved an exploit where players could acquire two shotguns by throwing a molotov at the Shotgunner’s corpse.

Made sure the Shotgunner death stinger sound effect plays correctly.

Ensured that the “Improviser” achievement does not trigger when the Shotgunner breaks a door.

Allowed the Stalker to spawn earlier on consecutive playthroughs.

Fixed spacing between item prompts in the inventory when combining items with a gamepad.

Addressed a camera rotation issue when leaning with the sway effect active.

Enabled the breakability of the wooden box blocking the door next to Administration.

Resolved an issue where the interaction hint would pop up prior to the wake up sequence in the Hub.

Fixed so the wooden stool has proper break effects.

Added highlight effect and icon indication in the bottom right corner when aiming at the rabbit item.

Reduced the noise made by sticks rolling around in the Tunnels.

Fixed issue where a rat could block the player from exiting a wardrobe.

Added sound effects to the pocket watch click animation.

Fixed sound occlusion issues in Soldiers Quarters.

Added sound effects to the torch ignite animation.

Made sure the gamepad preset input in main menu cannot be triggered by pointing at it with mouse and pressing a gamepad button, fixed not being able to start a modded map directly from the command line

Updated Editors:

Fixed invisible rigged entities, which also made them impossible to select by clicking (LevelEditor)

Fixed crash when going up a directory in the texture browser (All editors)

Fixed texture decal and undergrowth area saving (LevelEditor)

Fixed sound browser not looking for banks in mod directories (LevelEditor / ModelEditor / ParticleEditor)

Fixed initial window size (MaterialEditor)

Those are all of the Amnesia: The Bunker 1.15 patch notes.