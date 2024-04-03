Category:
All Breathing Styles in Demon Slayer

Master the elements.
Ryan Galloway
Apr 2, 2024
There are plenty of skilled swordsmen in Demon Slayer but one way to increase their attack is through using Breathing Styles. These advanced breathing techniques allow Demon Slayers to harness the elements imbuing their swords for attack, and there are a lot of them.

Every Breathing Style in Demon Slayer

Mist Breathing Demon Slayer
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

There are 14 Breathing Styles in total in the Demon Slayer series. These all stem from the Sun Breathing Style and then branch off across six different directions. As you may already know, these Breathing Styles typically represent different elements, and visually the attacks they create look drastically different.

So far there have been around 10 of these Breathing Styles shown in the anime, but thanks to the manga we know about all that are out there. Here is a look at all 14 Breathing Styles and how they relate to one another branching from the Sun as a base.

  • Sun
    • Water
      • Serpent
      • Flower
        • Insect
    • Moon
    • Flame
      • Love
    • Thunder
      • Sound
    • Stone
    • Wind
      • Beast
      • Mist

As fans will know, you can also mix breathing styles to create more powerful attacks. Typically these mixes come from the core Breathing Styles of Water, Flame, Wind, Stone, and Thunder, but there’s no reason that they couldn’t all be mixed.

Some Demon Slayers may stick to a single Breathing Style that they have mastered instead of mixing multiple. This can be equally as powerful depending on the user, but you’ll see cases of it throughout the anime.

Perhaps some of the other Breathing Styles will make their anime debut when Demon Slayer returns in May of 2024.

Demon Slayer
