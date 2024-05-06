Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 17 has arrived, and while there are no world-ending battles going on, there’s no denying how serious the matters at hand are for Rudeus. He’s out to protect one of his sisters, after all.

What Happens in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 17?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 17 starts with Rudeus storming down a hallway, talking about how serious it is that Norn won’t leave her dorm room. In his previous life, he found himself a complete shut-in due to bullying and humiliation, and he wants to save her from that fate. He storms into a classroom and finds himself trying to figure out who’s caused her to become a shut-in. He states he won’t be angry, but his attitude says something different. It turns out she may have gotten angry because people had been comparing her to her brother, Rudeus.

Rudy believes he is at fault and chats with Sylphie, Linia, and Pursena about the whole thing (and also casually summons not only a cup but a cup with water in it). Rudy reaffirms his resolve to do something but can’t figure out what he’s actually able to do. The girls come up with a plan to distract the campus with a speech from Princess Ariel, and Rudy breaks into the dorm rooms with the help of Linia and Pursena.

Upon entering the room in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 17, he finds Norn covered in a bedsheet and essentially unresponsive. We then flashback to Rudy’s previous life and his older brother trying to help him out of the same situation. He recalls rejecting his brother and understands just how similar the position is. We then switch to Norn’s point of view, and she talks of how afraid of Rudy she is and how she hates him for not only hitting her dad but for not searching for her mom or caring for her. She talks of her fears of this new place and the new people.

Constant comparisons and everyone else’s expectations had been bearing down on her, and it all became too much. Ultimately, she’s depressed and deeply anxious, and that’s a hard thing to overcome by yourself. Norn reflects on her father’s words about Rudy’s suffering, too, and tries to come to an answer. She even thinks of the time spent traveling with Ruijerd and his words of approval for her brother.

Rudy then stands up and apologizes. He goes through their circumstances and puts himself on the line, and she briefly sees a glimpse of her dad in him. He states that he won’t leave her alone and asks if he can stay, and she begins to cry at her older brother. It then cuts to what seems to be some days later, and Norn greets both her brother and Sylphie with a smile. Rudy regrets not fully understanding things and believes Norn pulled through all on her own. It’s a touching end to the episode, and it leaves us with a clean slate for next week.

And that’s a recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 17.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

