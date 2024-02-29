Category:
All Difficulties in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, Explained

Published: Feb 29, 2024
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Remake Part 2

When you start Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll be given the chance to pick what difficulty you’ll play on, so here’s what you need to know about setting the game’s challenge.

Every Difficulty in FF7 Rebirth, Explained

At the start of the game, there are three possible difficulties for you to select: Easy, Normal, and Dynamic.

The text for Easy reads “Select this if you want to enjoy the story without worrying about battles.” The Easy difficulty in FF7 Rebirth is thus for those who are looking for more to experience the game, without having to worry about the challenge. You should probably choose this if you struggle with action RPGs.

The second is Normal. The text reads, “The standard difficulty. Select this is you want to fully experience battles as well as the story.” That means Normal is going to be a more balanced experience and good for those who know action RPGs well enough to tolerate a bit of challenge.

The third difficulty is Dynamic. FF7 Rebirth describes that as “Enemy difficulty adjusts automatically based on your skill level. Select this if you love the thrill of the fight.” That means the game basically figures out what difficulty to give you based on how you’re doing. That’s the difficulty I used in the game, and I found it to be pretty nice overall.

The final difficulty is “Hard,” which is a bit unique. Firstly, you have to beat FF7 Rebirth to unlock the Hard difficulty. Like with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, enemies are tougher on hard, and you’re unable to use items in battle. You’ll also only be able to restore HP at benches, not MP. In addition there are a number of folios that are only available for completing missions on the Hard difficulty in FF7 Rebirth.

If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to all the editions that are available for FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
