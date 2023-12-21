We’re not far from the long-awaited debut of the next title in the Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) remake saga. If you’re hoping to purchase this title early and score some rewards, here are all the pre-order bonuses for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as of this article’s writing.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Currently, you can pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from major retailers, such as Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and so on, to receive various bonuses. Specific retailers also have exclusive rewards that come with the pre-order to sweeten the deal.

Amazon pre-orders of the JRPG will net you a controller skin with Cloud and Sephiroth, GameStop purchases offer a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hat, and Best Buy will provide a steel bookcase. Beyond these rewards, below is a rundown of what other bonuses gamers can get based on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth edition:

Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth copy

Complementary pre-order bonuses based on the retailer.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth copy

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital art book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Twin Package

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade copy

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth copy

Digital Deluxe Twin Pack

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade copy

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth copy

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital art book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Collector’s Edition (Only purchasable from Square Enix Store)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth copy

All rewards from Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Static Arts – Sephiroth statue

When & What Times Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Releases?

As of this article’s writing, FF7 Rebirth is slated to release on February 29, 2024. The JRPG will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5, with a slim chance of launching on other platforms. The exact timing of when the title becomes accessible is unclear at this time, but it’s assumed to be a simultaneous global release.

Will FF7 Rebirth Release on PC and Xbox Series X/S Post-Launch?

During PlayStation’s seasonal State of Play in September, FF7 Rebirth received its official release date; however, in a separate trailer, an asterisk and a brief statement suggested the JRPG wouldn’t stay exclusive for long. The statement read, “not available on other formats at least until May 29, 2024,” which lands three months after Rebirth’s PS5 release.

Nothing outright confirms FF7 Rebirth will be on PC or Xbox Series X/S next year, but hopes are high for at least PC since its predecessor, Remake, arrived on desktops over a year after its initial launch. In the meantime, PS5 seems like the only surefire way to play Rebirth when it comes out, so it may be better to consider playing on that platform rather than waiting.