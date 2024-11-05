Forgot password
How to Get Queen's Honey Jar in Metaphor ReFantazio

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Nov 4, 2024 09:35 pm

Queen’s Honey Jar is a type of cooking ingredient you can get in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you’ll need it to make some of the best dishes in the game. Here’s how to get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Getting Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You can get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio by fishing, which will become available to you in August when you reach the Virga Island section of the game. To fish, head to the Deck section of the gauntlet runner, then interact with the rod to start fishing.

While fishing, you’ll need to respond correctly to three prompts in order to get two Queen’s Honey Jars. Choosing the wrong answers will only yield one Jar. Here are the answers:

PromptAnswer
Yaaawn… Ah I’m more tired than I realized. Hmm, how do I shake this?Pinch your cheeks.
Hmm, nothing biting. Perhaps if the bait were moving?Give it a waggle.
Maybe it’s all this staring at the water’s surface but… I’m starting to feel a bit queasy.Take a break.

One thing to note is that you can get Queen’s Honey Jars with any type of bait, but only the Tail Bait is guaranteed to get you two Jars with the correct responses. The Grasshopper will work as well, but it’s not as consistent.

Buying Queen’s Honey Jar

If you’re not in the mood to fish, you can also purchase two Queen’s Honey Jars from the Genial Water Seller in Virga Island. Do note, however, that these cost 10,000 reeves.

How to Use Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Queen’s Honey Jar is a cooking ingredient, and is required for the following recipes:

DishRecipeEffect
Amber StewBrocaded Koi x1
Queen’s Honey Jar x2
Redgrass x3		Increases physical attack power one time for all allies.
Adamantine Honey CakeAltabury Wheat Flour x1
Queen’s Honey Jar x1
Orgo Sugar x2		Erects a barrier that nullifies one Fire, Ice, Electric, Wind, Light, or Dark attack.
Sublime SpoonfulLord of the Lake x1
Queen’s Honey Jar x3
Gauntlet Shrooms x3		Adds four Turn Icons when used in battle.

In particular, the Sublime Spoonfuls are easily the best dish in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and are pretty much required for some of the superbosses in this game. If you’re looking to take on the dragons and Elegy of the Soul, for instance, you’ll almost certainly want to have these on hand.

And that’s how to get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
