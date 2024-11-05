Queen’s Honey Jar is a type of cooking ingredient you can get in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you’ll need it to make some of the best dishes in the game. Here’s how to get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Getting Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You can get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio by fishing, which will become available to you in August when you reach the Virga Island section of the game. To fish, head to the Deck section of the gauntlet runner, then interact with the rod to start fishing.

While fishing, you’ll need to respond correctly to three prompts in order to get two Queen’s Honey Jars. Choosing the wrong answers will only yield one Jar. Here are the answers:

Prompt Answer Yaaawn… Ah I’m more tired than I realized. Hmm, how do I shake this? Pinch your cheeks. Hmm, nothing biting. Perhaps if the bait were moving? Give it a waggle. Maybe it’s all this staring at the water’s surface but… I’m starting to feel a bit queasy. Take a break.

One thing to note is that you can get Queen’s Honey Jars with any type of bait, but only the Tail Bait is guaranteed to get you two Jars with the correct responses. The Grasshopper will work as well, but it’s not as consistent.

Buying Queen’s Honey Jar

If you’re not in the mood to fish, you can also purchase two Queen’s Honey Jars from the Genial Water Seller in Virga Island. Do note, however, that these cost 10,000 reeves.

How to Use Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Queen’s Honey Jar is a cooking ingredient, and is required for the following recipes:

Dish Recipe Effect Amber Stew Brocaded Koi x1

Queen’s Honey Jar x2

Redgrass x3 Increases physical attack power one time for all allies. Adamantine Honey Cake Altabury Wheat Flour x1

Queen’s Honey Jar x1

Orgo Sugar x2 Erects a barrier that nullifies one Fire, Ice, Electric, Wind, Light, or Dark attack. Sublime Spoonful Lord of the Lake x1

Queen’s Honey Jar x3

Gauntlet Shrooms x3 Adds four Turn Icons when used in battle.

In particular, the Sublime Spoonfuls are easily the best dish in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and are pretty much required for some of the superbosses in this game. If you’re looking to take on the dragons and Elegy of the Soul, for instance, you’ll almost certainly want to have these on hand.

And that’s how to get Queen’s Honey Jar in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy