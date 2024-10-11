Metaphor ReFantazio Walkthrough Part 6 – Royal Academy Ruins & Ancient Eldan Sanctum

After the showdown at the Opera House, things are starting to get seriously chaotic. In part 6 of our Metaphor: ReFantazio, we’ll go over the Royal Academy Ruins section and our pursuit of Rella.

Boss: Sogne the Icebound

You can’t actually explore the Royal Academy in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and landing in that area will immediately trigger a boss fight with Rella and a dragon.

Boss Affinities Sogne the Icebound Weak to Fire.

The dragon itself isn’t too tough, as you can easily exploit its weakness to Fire and get extra turn icons. As long as your characters aren’t vulnerable to Slash or Ice damage, you shouldn’t be in any serious danger. The problem is that Rella can cast Quartz Wall on the dragon, which blocks all elemental attacks, which will cause this fight to drag out longer.

When you deplete Sogne’s HP, Rella will use Full Magic Transfer to restore Sogne to full health and the dragon’s attacks will also become more intense. The moveset doesn’t necessarily change, but you do need to watch out for Frostbite. Sogne will become vulnerable to Fire again, though, so use that to your advantage.

Prepare For the Fight Against Louis

You’ll have 10 days to finish up any outstanding requests in Metaphor: ReFantazio and also get your prep in for the official showdown against Louis. You know the drill by now; grab all requests in Altabury, and also make time for your Followers and get your Royal Virtues to level 5, or as close to it as you can. With the gauntlet runner now capable of flight, you’ll be able to reach most destinations within one day, bypassing the need to set up camp at night. This should make it much easier to get around.

Make sure to grab the following requests:

The Fiend in the Frozen Forest

Proof of Power

Warmth in Winter

In addition to that, make sure to set some time to talk to Basilio in the Engine Room Corridor of the gauntlet runner as well. This will unlock him as the final Follower in the game, and also give you access to the Berserker Archetype.

Optional: Ziocropos

Boss Affinities Ziocropos Weak to Pierce and Wind. Absorbs Lightning.

Optional: Melancholized Hyperic

Hyperic is part of Eupha’s Follower questline, and you do need to beat him in order to max out her Follower bond. He isn’t too tough, but he will curse your party members so watch out for that.

Back to Grand Trad

After you’ve settled all your unfinished business, the party will go back to Grand Trad in the gauntlet runner. However, it seems Louis has located the prince, and Zorba is already en route to the destroyed Eldan village where he’s hiding. The fight was a ruse all along to distract the main party.

You’ll have one last chance to prep before the big fight, and the weapon and armor shops have been stocked with new items, so make sure to check them out before you confront Louis.

Boss: Louis

Louis doesn’t have any weaknesses, but he’ll certainly exploit yours. No matter what Archetypes you have equipped, he’ll eventually imbue his sword with the magical element a random character is weak to, and then relentlessly target them with it.

It’s highly likely that one of your party members will get killed within that turn, so be prepared with Balms of Life or Samarecarm on a Cleric if you have it. Aside from that, the General and Paladin Archetypes are useful here for casting Tarunda on Louis and Matarukaja on the whole party. I had the Captain equipped with the Soul Hacker Archetype as well, as it gives you access to the Soul Wave skill, which deals heavy Wind damage to a foe while also lowering their attack. If you use Soul Wave, you can skip Tarunda and consider Sukunda instead.

Ancient Eldan Sanctum

After Louis turns the Captain into a human and scares the entirety of Grand Trad, your party has no choice but to flee. You’ll head to the Ancient Eldan Sanctum, and while there aren’t any enemies here, there are lots of important cutscenes that play out. Follow the path forward until you reach the innermost chamber where the Prince is.

You’ll then need to choose a few dialogue options that determine which story route you get.

Bad Ending

To get the bad ending and end the game prematurely, pick the following dialogue options:

It came to nothing.

It was all a mistake.

… Lies dead before me.

This will result in a cutscene where the entire party and resistance has lost all hope, and the narrator announces that Louis has taken the throne. The credit rolls, and you get the game over “Fantasy Is Dead” screen.

Good Ending Route

But that’s no fun. You still want to see the real ending of Metaphor: ReFantazio, right? To get on the route to the true ending, pick these dialogue options:

In the prince’s name.

It was all for victory.

… Is no longer with us.

That’s not true.

His will lives on.

I am no one.

I don’t have a past?

Do you mean?

I am the prince.

Deviating from this path will lead you back to the bad ending, so make sure to follow the answers exactly to continue the game and get back on the proper path.

Boss: Homo Gorleo

Boss Affinities Homo Gorleo Body parts weak to Wind.

You get to have a rematch with the very first boss of the game! Its attack patterns remain largely the same, though it’s a lot more ferocious than before.

Its leg and wing are weak to Wind damage, so hit that to get more turn icons. Your goal is to knock off the apples as much as you can, while dealing damage to its main body. Getting rid of the leg and wind will limit its moveset, but if you can handle the extra moves, just focus on the apples and body. At some point during the fight, Gallica will offer to knock down the apples again, so take her up on that.

Preparation For the Day of the Hero

You’ll have exactly a month to complete your final showdown with Louis. During this time, I recommend maxing out your remaining Follower bonds, Royal Virtues, and also cleaning up the new requests that have popped up all over the open-world. You’ll need to check Grand Trad, Brilehaven, Virga Island, and Altabury for new requests. Specifically, you’ll want to take on the Tower trial requests from the Mustari NPCs to level up properly so you can be well-equipped to take on Louis.

Here are the requests and bounties you can take on:

Trial of the Dragon: Bygone Legacy

Trial of the Dragon: Heroes’ Rest

Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief

The Incarnate in the Woods

The Apostles of the Apocalypse

The Cockatrice in the Clouds

The Trial of the Dragon questline is easily the most challenging series of quests you’ll take on in Metaphor: ReFantazio. I’d recommend doing the other quests first before attempting these. Even then, I should note that Trial of the Dragon will pit you against four superbosses, and it might be easier to leave them for new game plus.

Regardless of what you choose, spend the last month cleaning up your quests and maxing out your Follower bonds, which will grant you access to the Royal Archetypes, as well as the remaining Elites. When you’re ready, go to the gauntlet runner and head to Skybound Avatar.

And that does it for part 6 of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough. In the next part, we’ll finally wrap things up at Skybound Avatar and Tyrant’s Star.

