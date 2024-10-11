Metaphor ReFantazio Walkthrough Part 5 – Altabury Heights & the Opera House

Virga Island is safe, and it’s now time to bring Drakodios to Louis. In part five of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough, we’ll go over the Altabury Heights section and the showdown at the Opera House.

Preparation for Altabury Heights

After clearing out the Dragon Temple dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you should still have a bit of free time before the gang heads out to Altabury Heights. There are a few things to do, as listed below:

Take on Eupha’s request to tackle the Trials of Malnova

Clean up any remaining requests in Virga Island

Start working on getting your Royal Virtues up to level 4

Spend time with your Followers

Optional: Homo Pento

I say optional, but really, you should absolutely do this before the next part of the story. Your top priority here is to head to the Land of Ceremony with Eupha. This allows her to become a Follower, and also opens up the Summoner Archetype for the rest of your party to study.

Boss Affinities Homo Pento Weak to Fire.

Homo Pento might look kinda creepy but it’s not a very tough boss at all. With it being weak to Fire, you should be able to exploit it quite easily. It’ll summon an undead knight when it gets the chance, but just focus on taking down Homo Pento first, then take care of the knight.

Optional: Psyocropos and Hexer Goborn Ligo

Boss Affinities Psyocropos Weak to Pierce, Wind Hexer Goborn Ligo None.

There’s a bounty you can take on that will lead you back to Grand Trad. These two bosses aren’t too tough either, but the trick here is to leave the Hexer Goborn Ligo alive for as long as possible, or the Psyocropos will go berserk when it dies. Focus on taking out the Psyocropos first by exploiting its Pierce and Wind weaknesses.

The Festival

The night before the gang leaves for Altabury Heights, you’ll be treated to a grand festival on Virga Island. A series of cutscenes will play, and you’ll also get to choose an ally to spend time with for that evening. You’ll earn some MAG depending on the dialogue options you choose, but more importantly, you also get a powerful piece of gear from your ally. The gear you get also depends on which character you chose, and it directly correlates to whichever Archetype they’re associated with. For instance, Gallica is of the Mage Archetype, and she’ll give you the Whalebone Rod for spending time with her.

On the day the gang is set to leave, you’ll have one last chance to purchase items and stock up before leaving. Once you’re ready, head to the gauntlet runner to start your journey again.

While on the gauntlet runner, take this time to raise your Royal Virtues, cook, and whatever else you need to prepare. Once you reach Altabury, the story will kick back into high gear.

Infiltrating the Opera House

You’ll have one chance to stock up before going to the Opera House, so make sure you buy everything you need and make sure everyone’s properly equipped.

Once in the Opera House, you’ll be tasked with finding the Rear Entrance Key. Head back the way you came to find three green item pickups, with a Gold Tooth being among them. Take the Gold Tooth and speak with the NPC near the Opera House entrance to give it to him, and he’ll pass on the Rear Entrance Key in return.

Use the Rear Entrance Key to enter the backstage area. There are guard dogs and regular guards here, and you’ll only have the Captain and Eupha to make it through this bit. The enemies will prioritize attacking Eupha, but with her summoning magic, you shouldn’t have too much of an issue surviving.

It doesn’t particularly matter which routes you take either, as they’ll all lead you up to the rooftop. After another cutscene, try to escape the Opera House. You’ll be waylaid by Louis, and this marks your first proper fight with him. You’ll have to choose one of three dialogue options here. While it doesn’t necessarily change anything, the lore-accurate one is as follows:

“I challenge you to a duel!”

Boss: Louis

With Louis injured, he only has half health for this fight, but he’s still a formidable foe. His two main moves are Royal Slash and Royal Coercion; the former is a powerful slashing attack while the latter significantly lowers one character’s attack and defense. He also has no weaknesses, so this fight is going to be a test of strength.

The key is to ensure that you don’t have anyone weak to Slash damage, and you should be able to keep up with Louis’ attacks.

Saint’s Day Festivities

After all that, it seems like our mission has finally come to an end. Louis is dead, and the prince should wake up. But in another surprising twist, we see that the curse is still active. While recapping the events that have just happened, the party suspects that Forden might be the caster after all.

On Saint’s Day, we see that Louis isn’t actually dead, and neither is Zorba. Both conspired to make it look like Louis had died, and he manages to kill Forden with the Drakodios. Seeing that Louis only cares about power, Del and Basilio turn on him as well, but Del ends up dying in the process. Basilio awakens to his own power and joins the party.

Restarting the Race

The party plans out a bold move: tell the public that the Captain is actually the prince since they both look alike and have Eldan blood, then reenter the Tournament for the Throne. Rella has also been tapped to take Forden’s place in the race.

However, we also quickly find out that Rella was actually the one who placed the curse on the prince. When the race restarts, the king also removes his magic so that the contestants will now be able to kill each other. Both Rella and Louis leave, and the party decides to go after Rella first at the Mage Academy to lift the curse from the prince.

And that does it for part five of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough. A bit of a shorter one, but we’ll be getting into even more crazy bits in the next part. In part 6 of our walkthrough, we’ll cover the Ancient Eldan Sanctum.

