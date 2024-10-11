Metaphor ReFantazio Walkthrough Part 7 – Skybound Avatar & Tyrant’s Star

After learning the truth at the Ancient Eldan Sanctum, you now have the power you need to end things with Louis. In the seventh and final part of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough, we’ll go over the Skybound Avatar and Tyrant’s Star dungeons.

Recommended Videos

Skybound Avatar

Skybound Avatar is the penultimate dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio. In this dungeon, you’ll need to defeat a total of four bosses while making your way through the palace. The first section pits you against Homo Flaemo from the Dragon Temple, and it’s still weak to Lightning.

In this section, you’ll simply need to defeat the two real Homo Flaemo bodies in order to progress to the next part.

The second section is split into two parts: one part requires you to destroy all melancholia crystals within a time limit, while the other part requires you to make your way through a series of trick doors in order to get to the end. The trick doors aren’t all that hard to maneuver around; the best tip I can give you is to avoid taking the obvious route, and go backwards even when it seems counterintuitive.

Boss: Grotesque Chimenzahn

Boss Affinities Grotesque Chimenzahn Absorbs Fire. Blocks Electric. Weak to Ice and Wind.

Boss: Leogrophon

Boss Affinities Leogrophon Weak to Pierce. Blocks Fire, Ice, and Electric. Repels Wind.

The Leogrophon isn’t too tough, but just remember to put everyone in the back row or it’ll use Soul Scream to give itself extra turns.

Boss: Gupdetron

Boss Affinities Gupdetron Weak to Pierce and Ice. Repels Fire.

After clearing all of the sections and bosses, you’ll come up against Zorba one more time before you get to enter the Throne room.

Boss: Zorba

Boss Affinities Zorba Counters all physical attacks when in Defense mode.

Zorba has no weaknesses, but he does have a new gimmick. Whenever he enters Defense Formation, he has a high chance of countering all physical attacks, and he becomes resistant to all magic attacks. During this time, buff your party and cast debuffs on him. When he shifts back to Attack Formation, hit him with your strongest attacks.

Halfway through the fight, Gallica will offer to disrupt his Defense Formation as well, giving you more chances to attack.

Jump to Top

Choose Your Ending

Before fighting Louis, the game throws one more curveball at you. As Louis reveals his real intent, there’s one more fork in the road here and you can either get the bad or true ending. To get the bad ending, pick the following dialogue options:

“…”

“You’re absolutely right.”

The credits will roll after a very unsatisfying narration, so onto the true ending it is. To get on the right path, choose the following dialogue options:

“I don’t seek to destroy.”

“That’s false fairness.”

And with that, the stage is set for your true final showdown with Louis.

Fly Into the Storm

If you still have any days left in the month, you’ll be able to spend them as you wish. If you’ve already wrapped everything up, though, you can speed ahead to the final day and confront Louis. The day before the reckoning, you’ll have one last chance to talk to all of the Followers that you’ve maxed out your bonds with, and also get a special key item from each one.

Tyrant’s Star

The good thing about the Tyrant’s Star dungeon is that it’s very straightforward. There are no gimmicks, just rematches with human bosses you’ve faced throughout the game, as listed below:

Diabolus Gorleo

Diabolus Butera

Diabolus Avades

Diabolus Jaluzo

They’re basically souped up versions of the humans you’ve fought before, but the mechanics remain the same. Defeating each one will also reward you with Hero King weapons, which are some of the strongest weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio. If you managed to clear the Trial of the Dragon, though, none of the weapons will match up to the one you already have for the Captain.

Once you’ve defeated all the bosses, move forward for your actual final showdown with Louis.

It’s worth noting that you don’t actually have to defeat the bosses before fighting Louis. However, leaving them alive will make Louis a lot more powerful than usual. You also get the Star-Shattered achievement for fighting Louis at full strength, so I’ll leave that decision up to you.

Jump to Top

Boss: Archdemon Louis Charadrius

Louis’ first phase isn’t too scary. He doesn’t have any weaknesses, but he won’t counter anything either, so hit him with your very best skills. Whenever he starts gathering magla, make sure to have everyone hit him with everything they’ve got, or just defend if you’re not confident.

I’ve listed his moves below:

Quadwing Pierce: Deals Pierce damage to everyone four times.

Mudodyne

Octowing Crush: Deals Strike damage to everyone.

Deimahan

Anxiety Convergence: Increases chances of afflicting Anxiety.

Dekunda

Reality Versus Fantasy

Metaphor: ReFantazio throws yet another curveball just as the Captain seems to be on the verge of death. In this scene, More will attempt to lead you astray to another bad ending, so if you want to continue playing, pick the following dialogue options:

What about my friends?

I don’t want to give up.

I have unfinished business there.

This isn’t a utopia.

Boss: More

More will go down very easily in this solo battle. He has Seeker’s Gale, which can deal high Wind damage. But aside from that, just keep hitting him with Royal Slash and you should be good to go.

Jump to Top

Boss: Destroyer Charadrius

Finally, we’re at the real final boss. Louis has three masks that you need to destroy in any order, and his main gimmick is that a random mask will attempt to eat a puppet. The type of puppet determines what his next skill will be, as listed below:

Nidia: Heals himself.

Eugief: Debuffs the party.

Mustari: Casts Hex on the party.

Clemar: Deals Strike damage on the party.

Rhoag: Casts Paralysis on the party.

Paripus: Casts Daze on one ally.

To prevent him from using these moves, strike the mask that has the puppet in its mouth. In the second phase, you’ll just need to hit Louis as hard as you can until he goes down.

The Coronation

Before the Captain gets crowned King, your allies will ask what sort of ruler you want to be. The answers don’t really matter here, but these were my picks:

I’ll face any challenge.

I’ll let my work prove my words.

Before the game ends, you’ll have one last chance to speak with all your Followers. Once you’re ready, head to the Grand Cathedral for the final set of cutscenes.

Jump to Top

And that’s it! That brings us to the end of our Metaphor: ReFantazio walkthrough. Be sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy