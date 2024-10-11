How Long Metaphor ReFantazio Is (Playtime, Quest List, Dungeons)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive JRPG from Atlus, allowing you to explore a large world and take on plenty of side quests. If you’re wondering how long Metaphor: ReFantazio is and how many quests and dungeons there are, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

How Long Does It Take to Beat Metaphor: ReFantazio?

My first playthrough of Metaphor: ReFantazio on Normal difficulty clocked in at 103 hours of playtime. This included doing every single side quest and exploring every dungeon in the game. I was also able to max out all 14 Follower bonds, Royal Virtues, and unlock all Archetypes, though I did not manage to level all of them fully.

If you’re just planning on rushing through the main story, beating the game will likely take you around 70 hours or so on Normal difficulty, and probably even less than that if playing on a lower difficulty level.

All Main Dungeons

There are a total of seven main story dungeons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as listed below. While the dungeon names are not particularly spoiler-y, folks who want to go in completely fresh should look away.

There are also plenty of other side dungeons to explore in Euchronia, and those are not quite as involved or complex as the main ones.

Grand Cathedral

Kriegante Castle

Charadrius

Dragon Temple

Opera House

Skybound Avatar

Tyrant’s Star

All Side Quests in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Aside from just dungeon-diving, you can also take on requests from the NPCs you meet in Metaphor: ReFantazio. There are a total 73 quests in the game, including main story missions.

Most requests can be accepted from NPCs, though you’ll also want to check the Recruitment Center for bounties, and also progress through your Follower bonds for any potential extra requests that might come up that way.

And that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio and how many quests and dungeons there are. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy