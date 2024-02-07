How to Download the FF7 Rebirth Demo

With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth‘s release just on the horizon, Square Enix is giving us a little tease before the full game drops. If you’re wondering how to download and play the FF7 Rebirth demo, we’re here to walk you through it.

Where to Play the FF7 Rebirth Demo

Titled Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim, this is the first of a two-part demo release for FF7 Rebirth. First things first, this demo is only available on PS5. This means that you need a PS5 to download and play it, and if you’re on Xbox or PC, unfortunately you’re out of luck for now.

For PS5 players, boot up your console and tab over to the PlayStation Store. From here, you should see FF7 Rebirth itself on the What’s Hot banner.

Click on the Demo button to get it downloaded and installed. Do take note that the demo weighs in at around 48.69GB, which is a pretty hefty download size for a demo, so make sure you’ve got enough hard drive space for it.

What Does the Demo Cover?

As the name suggests, Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim lets you experience a playable flashback section in Nibelheim, where we get a bit more backstory about Cloud and Sephiroth. We should also get more information about Sephiroth’s past, and some insight into how he turns into the big villain we know him as today.

After completing the demo, a second playable section will become available on Feb. 21. This second section will allow players to explore the city of Junon, as well as get a taste of the open-world exploration.

Rewards for Playing the Demo

Even if you don’t complete the FF7 Rebirth demo, just having the save file on your PS5 will give you access to a couple of perks, as listed below:

Kupo Charm

Survival Set

These items will be redeemable in the full game, along with any preorder bonuses you may be eligible for. In addition to that, demo players will have the option to skip the Nibelheim section completely in the full release.

Will the FF7 Rebirth Demo Come to PC or Xbox?

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that PC and Xbox players will see the FF7 Rebirth demo anytime soon. That’s because the game is a timed PS5 exclusive, just like FF7 Remake, which means that it’ll at least be a year before we see it come to other consoles.

That being said, when Remake did finally come to Xbox and PC, it did so in the form of FF7 Remake: Intergrade, which came packed with the Episode Intermission DLC featuring Yuffie. While it’ll be a long wait for the PC and Xbox release, at least we’ll likely get the full package with any post-launch DLCs included.

And that’s how you can download and play the FF7 Rebirth demo!