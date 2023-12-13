FF7 Confirms Fate of a Key Avalanche Member After Remake

Square Enix has confirmed just what the status of Avalanche member Biggs is following the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and into FF7 Rebirth.

According to the official Final Fantasy VII account on X, Biggs recovers from his injuries after falling from the Sector 7 plate and decides to seek revenge against Shinra on behalf of his fallen friends.

Related: Ranking Final Fantasy Games

After surviving the fall of the Sector 7 plate, Biggs awoke to find that he is the last remaining member of the ill-fated anti-Shinra rebels, Avalanche. Having recovered from his injuries, he now seeks revenge against the company that murdered his comrades. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UVDSvXiWTx — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) December 9, 2023

This tracks with what players saw at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In a surprise twist, the game revealed Biggs had survived his fall and was taken in by the Leaf House Orphanage in the Sector 5 slums. However, it wasn’t clear just what kind of shape he’d be in come Rebirth, and now we know.

In terms of just how Biggs got his injuries, Cloud finds the Avalanche member injured on the Sector 7 pillar while trying to stop Shinra from bringing the plate above the location down onto it. While Remake did reveal he survived the event, it’s not clear how at this time, especially since Biggs did perish in the original version of FF7. It’s likely that question will be answered when Rebirth rolls around.

Released in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a re-telling of the 1997 game, with a number of key changes being made to the plot. The title only covered up until Cloud and his allies left the city of Midgar. FF7 Rebirth will thus cover more of the original game, including Junon and the Temple of the Ancients. Gold Saucer will, of course, also play a part in FF7 Rebirth, complete with mini-games that will prove absolute time sinks for anyone out there like me.

Releasing Feb. 29, 2024, FF7 Rebirth will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 at launch. The game features a stunning collector’s edition with a giant statue of Sephiroth that I, of course, purchased.