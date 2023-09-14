Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Reveals an Absolutely Stunning Collector’s Edition

Square Enix today finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part of its massive FFVII remake project, and it’s followed up by unveiling a gorgeous Collector’s Edition. Available exclusively via the Square Enix Store, the Collector’s Edition asks fans to stump up an eye-watering $350. The headliner of that version of the game is a highly detailed, 19-inch tall statue of Sephiroth standing on a pedestal surrounded by flames. Check it out in all of its eye-catching glory:

That’s not all, though. The Collector’s Edition of FFVII Rebirth includes a host of exclusive in-game goodies, including Materia to summon a Moogle trio and a Magic Pot and a few armor items. It also packs in everything from the Deluxe Edition.

That, of course, is available separately at a cost of $100 and comprises of a steelbook case, a mini soundtrack, and an art book. Meanwhile all players with save data from FFVII Remake on their PS5 consoles will get Materia to summon Leviathan, and those with save data for the Episode Intermission DLC will receive materia for Ramuh.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the reimagined journey from the 1997 original and will lead to the party’s journey to The Forgotten Capital, arguably the emotional high point of the original game. It will be available on two discs, which Marty Sliva simply loves the idea of, when it releases exclusively on PS5 on February 29, 2024. It’s undoubtedly one the most anticipated games of 2024, so make sure to come back for all the latest details.