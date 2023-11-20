All Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Pre-Order Bonuses

If you’re excited about Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, then you’re no doubt already thinking about purchasing the latest spinoff. Here’s every bonus you’ll get for pre-ordering Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

All Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Bonuses

If you’re expecting some major additions to the gameplay or some lavish cosmetics when you pre-order this Dragon Quest game, you might be a little disappointed. Square Enix has confirmed that those who drop some cash on the Nintendo Switch exclusive will be rewarded with the Head Start Set. This DLC pack includes some extras to help you on your monster training path, such as:

Stardust Earrings x1

Scholar’s Specs x1

Bonus Ball x5

At the time of writing, it’s currently unknown what each of these items actually do, but it’s probably safe to assume that they’ll make the beginning of the game a little easier. Players are speculating that the Scholar’s Specs will slightly raise the player’s Wisdom when equipped while others hypothesize that the Stardust Earrings will provide a very minor XP boost. None of that’s been confirmed, but at least we know that having extra balls will allow players to catch more beasties, given that Dragon Quest Monsters takes many cues from Pokémon.

When it comes to versions, players will be able to pick up the Digital Standard Edition and the Physical Edition, both of which include the Head Start set. Those die-hard fans looking for something bigger can go all in on pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, which, aside from the base game and the Head Start set, includes a wealth of additional extras:

The Mole Hole

Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym

Treasure Trunks

Burgundy Gothic Vestment

Warrior’s Ring x1

Beastie Bites x10

Once again, it’s not entirely clear what each of those DLC options adds to the game, but fans will no doubt get a kick out of the extra content.

What Is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince’s Release Date?

Square Enix has confirmed that the latest Dragon Quest game will arrive on Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 1, 2023. If you want to bag those pre-order bonuses, then you need to do it quickly. At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether the publisher has any plans to bring The Dark Prince to platforms other than the Switch, but given Dragon Quest‘s success on Xbox and Steam, I’d say there’s a chance it could make the jump. That’s just a guess, though, because who knows what goes on inside the minds at Square Enix?