How to Get Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep

Players will soon be able to befriend Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep. Vulpix is the latest new Pokemon to join the sleep-tracking game, and we’ve got everything you need to know to get one.

When Is Vulpix Coming to Pokemon Sleep?

Vulpix and its evolution, Ninetales, will debut in Pokemon Sleep on May 6, 2024, as part of the Fire Week event. These Pokemon will appear more frequently during the special event and will continue to be available in Pokemon Sleep after the event ends on May 13.

Vulpix and Ninetales Sleep Styles & Spawn Locations in Pokemon Sleep

Both Vulpix and Ninetales will have the Snoozing sleep style in Pokemon Sleep. That means you’ll be more likely to encounter it if you have more Snoozing in your tracked sleep than usual.

If you’re hoping to befriend Vulpix or Ninetales, you’ll want to make sure you conduct research on islands where they can spawn. Both Vulpix and Ninetales will appear on Greengrass Isle and Taupe Hollow.

Tips for Getting Vulpix in Pokemon Sleep



If you missed out on Dedenne like I did, you may be looking for tips to ensure you’re able to befriend a Vulpix while they’re appearing more often. I suggest prioritizing catching Vulpix during Fire Week, since it will have a higher spawn chance.

There are a few other reasons why May 6 through May 13 is the best time to snag a Vulpix in Pokemon Sleep.

Play During Fire Week

During the event, Pokemon of all sleep types will appear during research regardless of your dominant type. So if Snoozing is a tough sleep style for you to get, this event is prime time to snag these Snoozing Pokemon.

Use Vulpix Incense Later in the Week

You’ll also be able to get Vulpix Incense as a reward during Fire Week, so try to check off those event missions. Setting Vulpix Incense before you sleep guarantees you’ll see at least one of them during research the next day. I suggest saving the incense for later in the event in the hopes that you’ll spot a Vulpix or two earlier on. That way, you can build your friendship without worrying that you won’t see another one. Then, when you use your Incense, befriending Vulpix will be a breeze.

Use Great Biscuits over PokeBiscuits

Any time you’re trying to befriend a rare Pokemon in Sleep, it’s a good idea to save up Sleep Points for some of the better Biscuits in the game, such a Great Biscuits or even the elusive Master Biscuit. Since Pokemon get full after being fed, you want to maximize the number of friendship points that Pokemon gets from each treat.

Tips for Getting Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep

While it is possible to encounter and catch Ninetales in Pokemon Sleep, I recommend starting with a Vulpix. If you raise and evolve a Vulpix into Ninetales, you’ll be able to build up its level and skills, making it a better helper Pokemon than a wild-caught Ninetales.

Raise Snorlax’s Drowsy Power

That said, if you want to catch a Ninetail in the wild, you’ll want to prioritize feeding Snorlax plenty of berries and meals. As an evolved form, Ninetales will be a rarer spawn, and it won’t appear with Vulpix incense. So, you need a high amount of Drowsy power to attract it to your camp overnight.

Can Vulpix and Ninetales Be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep?

Thus far, every Pokemon that appears in Pokemon Sleep has a chance to be Shiny. That means that Vulpix and Ninetales will most likely follow the trend, with Shiny versions available to encounter from day one.

Pokemon Sleep is available now on iOS and Android devices.

