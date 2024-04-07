Category:
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey

Published: Apr 7, 2024
Parasyte: The Grey, with a woman with the side of her face erupting into a tentacle, surrounded by several other monstrous beings.

Parasyte: The Grey has hit Netflix, offering a K-Horror take on the original Parasyte manga. But just who are the actors bringing this tale to live-action life? Here are all English dub voice actors and the cast list for Parasyte: The Grey.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey, a man and a woman walking through a greenhouse.

Jeon Soo-Nee as Jeong Su-In (dubbed by Jenny Yokobori)

Played by Jeon Soo-Nee and dubbed by Jenny Yokobori for the English version, Jeong Su-In is Parasyte: The Grey‘s lead protagonist. After a maniac attacks her, she ends up sharing her body with an alien parasite, Heidi, which gives her amazing and horrific powers when it takes over.

Soo-Nee’s acting career began with the South Korean historical movie A Petal, which she won several awards for. Yokobori, on the other hand, is best known as a voice actress and recently played Rinsha in Delicious in Dungeon.

Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo (dubbed by Khoi Dao)

Seol Kang-Woo is a gang member who’s in hiding after a failed attempt at murdering a rival gang boss. He goes home to find his older sister acting strangely and his younger sister missing. His search for the latter leads him to Jeong Sui-In and he becomes a messenger between her and her parasite alter-ego, Heidi. Kang-Woo is played by actor Koo Kyo-hwan, who appeared in Train to Busan sequel Peninsula. He’s dubbed by anime/video game voice actor Khoi Dao.

Kwon Hae-hyo as Detective Kim Chul-Min (dubbed by Tom Choi)

Detective Chul-Min is the cop who rescued Su-In from her abusive father and has kept in touch. So when she recovers surprisingly quickly from her attack, he becomes embroiled in the investigation. He’s played by Kwon Hae-hyo, who features in Korean webtoon-based show Wedding Impossible.

The character is dubbed by Tom Choi who, aside from various TV and movie roles, voiced Liu-Kang in 2009’s Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat VS DC Universe and Mortal Kombat X.

Lee Jung-Hyun as Choi Jun-kyung (dubbed by Nicole Gose)

Choi Jun-kyung is the head of Team Grey, the organisation that’s hunting down the parasite-infected humans. She and her team are supremely well equipped, to the point of using a captured parasite to detect others. She’s played by Lee Jung-Hyun who appeared in Peninsula as one of the two leads. The character is dubbed by Nicole Gose, who you may recognise from her multiple Genshin Impact roles.

Here’s the show’s English dub cast, which also includes several other Genshin Impact voice actors. And if you’re wondering why Ian Boggs is playing ‘Shinichi’.. you’ll have to watch the show to find out.

  • Heidi – Jenny Yokobori
  • Su-in Jeong – Jenny Yokobori
  • Won-seok – David Chen
  • Kim Chul-Min – Tom Choi
  • Seol Kang-Woo – Khoi Dao
  • Choi Jun-Kyung – Nicole Gose
  • Kwon Hyuk-Ju – Nick Martineau
  • Kyung-hee – Miki Yamashita
  • Jin-hee – Triya Leong
  • Ki-Seok – Bobby Foley
  • Kyu-Min – Kenny Yates
  • Kyung-chun – Christian Banas
  • Won-seok’s wife – Victoria Grace
  • Shinichi – Ian Boggs

Those are all English dub voice actors and the cast list for Parasyte: The Grey.

