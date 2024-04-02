Re:Monster is here and if you’re watching the English dub then you’ve probably heard some familiar voices. This new fantasy show has a mix of upcoming talent with industry veterans both across its Japanese and English cast. Here’s who you might know from the English dub.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Re:Monster

Sean Letourneau as Gobrou

Leading our cast as the main man Gobrou is Sean Letourneau. You might recognize this voice from other hit anime like Rent-a-Girlfriend, Sacrificial Princess & The King of Beasts, and even One Piece. Yes, Letourneau voices Tsunagoro in seven episodes of the uber-popular Shonnen series.

Reagan Murdock as Gobkichi

You should recognize the voice of Gobkichi as the star behind it Reagan Murdock has appeared in multiple of the most popular anime series in recent times. Murdock can be heard as Aki in Chainsaw Man or Yamada in Hell’s Paradise.

Kate Bristol as Gobmi

Kate Bristol is another seasoned voice actor who is voicing Gobmi in Re:Monster. She previously worked on major projects like Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and even provided her voice for Dragon Ball GT and Pokémon.

Sarah Wiedenheft as Aoi

Another Dragon Ball alumni, Sarah Wiedenheft is most well known as the voice of Zeno in Dragon Ball Super. Similarly, she’s also the second member of the Chainsaw Man cast in Re:Monster having voiced Power in the hit 2022 show. Now, in this next role, she is voicing Aoi.

Sonny Strait as Gobjii

The most seasoned voice actor from the lot, Sonny Strait will voice Gobjii in Re:Monster. You’re going to recognize this voice from one of the many roles that include Krillin across the entire Dragon Ball franchise, Re-Destro in My Hero Academia, or Usopp in One Piece.

Jill Harris as Gobe

Jill Harris rounds out our cast list for Re:Monster’s English dub. She is known as the voice of Noelle in Black Clover, Yuzuriha in Hell’s Paradise, and Hifumi in New Game! For Re:Monster she will be voicing Gobe.

