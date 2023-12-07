Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron is finally hitting theaters in America, and it brings a stacked English voice cast with it for the dub. That shouldn’t be surprising when dealing with a Studio Ghibli film, but it’s fun to look at all the names nonetheless.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for The Boy and the Heron

Luca Padovan as Mahito Maki

An up-and-comer in the industry, Luca Padovan will appear in The Boy and the Heron as the movie’s protagonist, Mahito Maki, who loses his mother during the Pacific War and has his life turned upside down.

Padovan doesn’t have too many credits to his name, but he’s appeared in notable projects like Netflix’s You and Are You Afraid of the Dark? In 2023, he had a role in the surprising comedy hit No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki

Academy Award-winner Christian Bale joins the cast of The Boy and the Heron as Shoichi Maki, Mahito’s father. Bale is a name that should be familiar to most, as he played Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Trilogy. He also appeared in such films as American Vice, Ford v Ferrari, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gemma Chan as Natsuko

A name that should be familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gemma Chan voices Natsuko, a love interest of Shoichi. Chan played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals, which will likely get a sequel at some point. Her other notable credits include The Creator, Crazy Rich Asian, and Don’t Worry Darling.

Robert Pattinson as The Grey Heron

Hot off his role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, Robert Pattinson will voice the Grey Heron in Studio Ghibli’s latest film. Pattinson shot to stardom with his role in the Twilight series, and he’s gone on to appear in critically acclaimed movies like Tenet, The Lighthouse, and Good Time.

Mark Hamill as Grand Uncle

An ancestor of Mahito, the Grand Uncle will have the pleasure of being voiced by Mark Hammill. The actor, of course, is most well known for his role as Star Wars‘ Luke Skywalker, but in recent years, he’s become just as recognizable for his voice roles, such as The Joker in various Batman series and games.

Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi

The Boys Season 4 is on the horizon, but Karen Fukuhara took a break from playing Kimiko to voice Lady Himi in The Boy and the Heron. Outside of The Boys, Fukuhara has appeared in movies like Suicide Squad, as well as TV series like Archer and She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

Florence Pugh as Kiriko

The Internet has an obsession with Florence Pugh, and Studio Ghibli is taking full advantage by having her voice Kiriko. This role comes just in time to hold fans over as they await her appearance in Dune: Part Two. Pugh also has a prominent role in the MCU, playing Yelena Belova, aka Black Widow.

Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican

One of the most iconic voices in Hollywood, Willem Dafoe lends his talents to The Boy and the Heron. Dafoe has been in the business for decades, but superhero fans will recognize him as Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Later this year, he will appear alongside Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things.

Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King

Arguably the best wrestler turned actor, Dave Bautista took the world by storm as Drax in the MCU, and now, he’ll appear as The Parakeet King. Bautista has taken on more serious roles in recent years, appearing in Blade Runner 2049 and Knock at the Cabin.

Additional Voices in The Boy and the Heron

Rounding out the dub voice cast in The Boy and the Heron are Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens as the Parakeets. They’ll help bring Hayao Miyazaki’s newest film to life with some help from their castmates.