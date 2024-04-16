Demon Slayer is headed back for its fourth season and while you’ve likely already binged through a ton of episodes, you might not be sure where exactly you know those voices from. To help out, here’s a look at the entire English voice cast for Demon Slayer.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Demon Slayer

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

The voice of Demon Slayer’s leading man is Zach Aguilar. You may recognize his voice from shows like The Seven Deadly Sins, One Punch Man, or Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Outside of anime, Aguilar is best known for his work on games including Genshin Impact and NieR Replicant.

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in Demon Slayer, but she also happens to be another NieR alumni. She has voice credits in shows like Carmen Sandiego, Shaman King, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Kuroko’s Basketball.

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

The voice of Zenitsu in Demon Slayer is Aleks Le. This veteran anime voice actor has appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Tokyo Revengers, and Record of Ragnarok.

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Bryce Papenbrook is the voice of Inosuke in Demon Slayer and you’ve most likely heard him before as the voice of Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan. If you haven’t seen that then you may have heard Papenbrook in Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins, Assassination Classroom, or Digimon Fusion.

Demon Slayer English Voice Cast

Billy Kametz as Rui

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kanao Tsuyuri

Brook Chalmers as Sakonji Urokodaki

Doug Erholtz as Kasugai Crow

Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho

Greg Chun as Muzan Kibutsuji

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka

Kyle McCarley as Yushiro

Laura Post as Tamayo

Matthew Mercer as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Max Mittelman as Sabito

Robbie Daymond as Hotaru Hagnezuka

Ryan Bartley as Makomo

