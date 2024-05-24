Fortnite season 3 battle pass skins
Category:
Video Games

All Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Battle Pass Skins: Fallout Marvel, & More

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 24, 2024 02:39 am

The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass is another that puts a spin on several old-school skins, giving newer players a chance to cash in on nostalgia. Here is every skin included in the Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Battle Pass.

Recommended Videos

The Machinist: Control Your Fire

the machinist fortnite season 3

The Machinist is a new character in Fortnite Season 3, with a heavy emphasis on working in the garage. If you need a tune-up or an extra set of spikes on your tires, she’d be your go-to gal.

Rust: Shred The Wasteland

rust fortnite chapter 5 season 3 skin

Rust is yet another take on the motorcycle riding asking, Rust Lord, from the earliest days of Fortnite. The iconic helmet is a direct nod to the classic skin, albeit with a blue stripe this time instead of red.

Peabody: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a Podcoat

fortnite season 3 peabody

It’s been a staple to have a bit of a goofball character in each Battle Pass, and Peabody is Fortnite Season 3’s. It’s technically three characters in one… wait, which one is the head?

Ringmaster Scarr: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction

ringmaster scar fortnite skin

In a season akin to Mad Max, Ringmaster Scarr just fits. Her base skin is brooding enough as is, but some of her alt styles scream, “Please use me to run someone over with a car.”

T-60 Power Armor: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel

fallout power armor fortnite season 3 skin

The Fallout crossover we’ve all been waiting for is finally here in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The T-60 Power Armor may not offer the same benefits as it does in Fallout, but it sure does look cool as hell.

Brite Raider: Drive Fast. Burn Bright

brite raider fortnite

Another homage to a classic skin, and one that’s been done before. The Brite Raider is a nod to the Brite Bomber, one of the earliest skins to hit the Item Shop in 2018. Time flies when you’re having fun.

Megalo Don: Nitro-fueled apex predator

Megalo Don forntite season 3

A return to form for the “Tier 100 skin.” Megalo Don looks terrifying, and he’s sure to cause havoc in Fortnite Season 3. I can already feel the chill running up my spine imaging one of these driving toward me.

Wastelander Magneto: Another Marvel Skin

Magneto marvel fortnite season 3

Of course, would it really be a Fortnite Season if there wasn’t more than one crossover skin in the battle pass? Magento is the “secret skin” that players can unlock by completing weekly challenges, and he won’t be available for a couple of weeks.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel Strike Force Codes (May 2024)
Marvel Strike Force Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Marvel Strike Force Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 24, 2024
Read Article Project Mugetsu Codes (May 2024)
Project Mugetsu Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Mugetsu Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 24, 2024
Read Article All Blade Ball Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
blade ball header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
All Blade Ball Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel Strike Force Codes (May 2024)
Marvel Strike Force Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Marvel Strike Force Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 24, 2024
Read Article Project Mugetsu Codes (May 2024)
Project Mugetsu Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Mugetsu Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 24, 2024
Read Article All Blade Ball Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
blade ball header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
All Blade Ball Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan May 24, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].