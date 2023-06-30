If you’re an Xbox or PC Game Pass subscriber, you’re spoiled for choice. And like with PlayStation Plus, new games are added to the catalogue each month. Though, unlike with PlayStation Plus, quite a few games are made available on the day of their release. So if you’re wondering what’s new this month, here are all Game Pass games for June 2023.
All Game Pass Games in June 2023
There are a total of 15 games joining Game Pass for June and two more coming at the beginning of July. Why July? Probably because it gives Microsoft a little leeway when it comes to announcing each month’s first wave of Game Pass titles. For example, May’s Game Pass games were announced on the 2nd of May.
So what’s arriving this month? Here are all the Game Pass games for June 2023, in alphabetical order. All these games are on Game Pass right now, though Need for Speed Unbound is only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers:
- Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Stacking (Cloud and Console)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC)
- The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Bookwalker (Console and PC)
The following titles, announced during June, are arriving at the beginning of July.
- Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5
All Games Leaving Game Pass in June
As the saying goes, as one door opens, another one closes. So, while 17 games are joining Xbox Game Pass, 12 games make their exit for June 2023. Here are the games that left on the 15th:
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)
This is the list of games to have left Game Pass for June 30:
- DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
All Games Currently Available on Game Pass
So where does that leave Game Pass right now? Including the titles that are leaving on June 30, here’s a list of every single game currently available on Game Pass. There are nearly 450 spread across Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC:
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Among Us
- Anthem™
- ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- ASTRONEER
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 3™
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ 2042 Xbox One
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege Console
- BLACK™
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry 2
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis® 3
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (2008)
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ Ignition
- DEATHLOOP
- Death’s Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game
- Dicey Dungeons
- DIRT 5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disc Room
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX RESPECT V
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM II (Classic)
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age™ 2
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dreamscaper
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Eville
- Exo One
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
- F1® 22 Xbox One
- F1® 22 Xbox Series X|S
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry® 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy®
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero®
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- GRID
- GRID Legends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite (Campaign)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homestead Arcana
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game Of The Year Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice™ 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- INSIDE
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two – Digital Version
- Jetpac Refuelled
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- LAPIN (Game Preview)
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random™
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox One
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox One
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S
- Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect™ 3
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- MASSIVE CHALICE
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Mirror’s Edge™
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP™22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Standard Edition
- NBA LIVE 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Heat
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Need for Speed™ Unbound
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NHL 23 Xbox One
- NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S
- NHL™ 22 Xbox One
- NHL™ 22 Xbox Series X|S
- NHL™ 94 REWIND
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
- Oblivion
- Olija
- OMORI
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- OUTRIDERS
- Overcooked! 2
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Railway Empire 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- Ravenlok
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Redfall
- RESEARCH and DESTROY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Legendary Edition
- Scorn
- ScreamRide
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
- Shredders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- SIGNALIS
- Skate 3
- skate. (2007)
- Slay The Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX
- Stacking
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland: Six Inches Under
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls® Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within® 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 2, Give No Shelter
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 3, What We Deserve
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall™ 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World® 3: Standard Edition
- Trek to Yomi
- TUNIC
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC® 4
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Valheim (Game Preview)
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs®2
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
If you were looking for all Game Pass games for June 2023, that’s what you need to know.