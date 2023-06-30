If you’re an Xbox or PC Game Pass subscriber, you’re spoiled for choice. And like with PlayStation Plus, new games are added to the catalogue each month. Though, unlike with PlayStation Plus, quite a few games are made available on the day of their release. So if you’re wondering what’s new this month, here are all Game Pass games for June 2023.

All Game Pass Games in June 2023

There are a total of 15 games joining Game Pass for June and two more coming at the beginning of July. Why July? Probably because it gives Microsoft a little leeway when it comes to announcing each month’s first wave of Game Pass titles. For example, May’s Game Pass games were announced on the 2nd of May.

So what’s arriving this month? Here are all the Game Pass games for June 2023, in alphabetical order. All these games are on Game Pass right now, though Need for Speed Unbound is only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers:

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Pla y

(Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Pla Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Stacking (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Bookwalker (Console and PC)

The following titles, announced during June, are arriving at the beginning of July.

Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3

(Console and PC) – July 3 Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5

All Games Leaving Game Pass in June

As the saying goes, as one door opens, another one closes. So, while 17 games are joining Xbox Game Pass, 12 games make their exit for June 2023. Here are the games that left on the 15th:

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

This is the list of games to have left Game Pass for June 30:

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

All Games Currently Available on Game Pass

So where does that leave Game Pass right now? Including the titles that are leaving on June 30, here’s a list of every single game currently available on Game Pass. There are nearly 450 spread across Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC:

7 Days to Die

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Way Out

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Alice: Madness Returns

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia: The Bunker

Among Us

Anthem™

ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)

Aragami 2

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

ASTRONEER

Atomic Heart

Back 4 Blood

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman™: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 3™

Battlefield 4

Battlefield™ 1 Revolution

Battlefield™ 2042 Xbox One

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege Console

BLACK™

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Bramble: The Mountain King

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Burnout™ Paradise Remastered

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cassette Beasts

Chained Echoes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chivalry 2

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

Citizen Sleeper

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis® 3

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Dante’s Inferno™

Darkest Dungeon®

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space (2008)

Dead Space™ 2

Dead Space™ 3

Dead Space™ Ignition

DEATHLOOP

Death’s Door

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot’s Game

Dicey Dungeons

DIRT 5

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disc Room

Dishonored 2

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disneyland Adventures

DJMAX RESPECT V

DOOM

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM II (Classic)

Dordogne

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age™ 2

Dragon Age™: Inquisition

Dreamscaper

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S

Eastern Exorcist

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Eville

Exo One

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

F1® 22 Xbox One

F1® 22 Xbox Series X|S

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry® 5

Farming Simulator 22

Farworld Pioneers

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Football Manager 2023 Console

FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy®

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero®

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Ghostlore

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

GRID

GRID Legends

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite (Campaign)

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi RUSH

High On Life

HITMAN World of Assassination

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homestead Arcana

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game Of The Year Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising™

Infinite Guitars

Injustice™ 2

Inkulinati (Game Preview)

INSIDE

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two – Digital Version

Jetpac Refuelled

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Kill It With Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

LAPIN (Game Preview)

Let’s Build a Zoo

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

Lost in Random™

Madden NFL 22 Xbox One

Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S

Madden NFL 23 Xbox One

Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S

Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect™ 3

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

MASSIVE CHALICE

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor Airborne

Medieval Dynasty

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)

Merge & Blade

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Legends

Mirror’s Edge™

Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP™22

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Standard Edition

NBA LIVE 19

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed™

Need for Speed™ Heat

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed™ Payback

Need for Speed™ Unbound

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NHL 23 Xbox One

NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S

NHL™ 22 Xbox One

NHL™ 22 Xbox Series X|S

NHL™ 94 REWIND

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

NORCO

Nuclear Throne

Oblivion

Olija

OMORI

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

OUTRIDERS

Overcooked! 2

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

Peggle

Peggle 2

Pentiment

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet of Lana

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™

Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Quantum Break

RAGE

RAGE 2

Railway Empire 2

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rare Replay

Ravenlok

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Redfall

RESEARCH and DESTROY

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Roboquest (Game Preview)

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rune Factory 4 Special

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: Legendary Edition

Scorn

ScreamRide

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Shredders

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

SIGNALIS

Skate 3

skate. (2007)

Slay The Spire

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SOMA

Somerville

Soul Hackers 2

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

SSX

Stacking

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition

Stranded Deep

Sunset Overdrive

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland: Six Inches Under

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Terraria

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Big Con

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls® Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within® 2

The Gunk

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Legend of Tianding

The Outer Worlds

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 2, Give No Shelter

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 3, What We Deserve

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

theHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall™ 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World® 3: Standard Edition

Trek to Yomi

TUNIC

Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

UFC® 4

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Valheim (Game Preview)

Vampire Survivors

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs®2

Weird West: Definitive Edition

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

If you were looking for all Game Pass games for June 2023, that’s what you need to know.