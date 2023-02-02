The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is the next big expansion for the popular MMO, which will see players traversing the sprawling mushroom-covered Telvanni Peninsula within Morrowind. Players will also gain access to a brand new spell caster class, the Arcanist. The base version of the ESO expansion gets you the Necrom chapter plus extra rewards if you preorder, but the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Deluxe Edition comes with a bunch of extra cool cosmetic items and bonuses too.

Here Are All the Items and Bonuses in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Deluxe Edition

Hermitage Servitor mount

Cipher’s Eye Pocket Watcher pet

Dark Lady’s Headrest memento

Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style

Leaning / Sitting / Standing Scholar emotes

The Hermitage Servitor mount and matching Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style is especially cool and really suits the forest fungi-themed environment of the expansion.

The standard version of the game retails for $59.99, which is standard. However, this digital deluxe edition retails for $79.99, so this version is more for the hardcore players who really want to experience and enjoy every facet of ESO.

Regardless, you’ll be riding around in style for the launch of the ESO Necrom expansion if you pick yourself up a copy of the digital deluxe edition and get all these extra items and bonuses! The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launches on June 5, 2023 on PC and Mac and June 20, 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For additional info on cool stuff you can obtain just for preordering the expansion, check out this list of all the preorder bonuses.