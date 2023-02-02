A new year means new The Elder Scrolls Online content coming up for players to enjoy! This year it’s called The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and it introduces new locations to explore in Morrowind, as well as an exciting new class, the Arcanist. If you’re an avid enjoyer of the popular MMO, you may be looking to put in a preorder to guarantee yourself some sweet new loot. The good news is there are six things that you’ll get as preorder bonuses for the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion, and one of them you can use in ESO right away!

Here Are the Preorder Bonuses for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Expansion

A preorder of the expansion will instantly hook you up with an epic spore steed and pony pair that you will receive right away in-game (assuming you already own the base game). This will only be available as part of your preorder until 4/18/2023, so if you’d like a mount to give The Last of Us vibes, get in before then!

Now here is the full list of ESO bonuses, with the other bonuses unlocking at the launch of the expansion:

Sadrith Mora Steed & Pony pair (unlocked instantly, if preordered by April 18)

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

x1 Unfeathered crate

x3 Treasure maps

x2 Experience scrolls (+100% for 1 hour)

You can get a preview of these bonuses in the image below, to check out those wild pets:

These are all the ESO bonuses that you can look forward to if you preorder yourself a copy of the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion. It is available to preorder now on all of the platforms where the game may be played. The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launches on June 5, 2023 on PC and Mac and June 20, 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.