Since the introduction of Gunsmith to Call of Duty, weapon progression has been a core part of the franchise. With Black Ops 6 going back to basics, things are a bit more complicated. Here’s how to level up weapons fast in Black Ops 6.

What Levels Up Weapons in Black Ops 6? Answered

Players can level up their Black Ops 6 weapons by performing a number of tasks with their weapons in Multiplayer. Far and away the most straightforward is by earning eliminations. Eliminations work a bit differently in Black Ops 6 than in recent Call of Duty games. Not only will eliminations be awarded for killing an enemy operator, but Treyarch also generously lets players net an elimination from doing damage to enemy operators who are killed shortly thereafter, even if the damage you dealt doesn’t get the killing blow.

Players can also use their weapons to destroy enemy equipment and Scorestreaks to earn Weapon XP. Black Ops 6 has lots of opportunities to destroy enemy field upgrades and Scorestreaks, so be sure to do that with the weapon you seek to grind whenever the opportunity is available.

The Fastest Way to Level Up Black Ops 6 Weapons

Any action completed while holding a weapon in Black Ops 6 seems to earn Weapon XP. That being said, Objective Modes are by far the best to play to earn Weapon XP. While there isn’t a way to specifically search for them as of yet in the beta, Domination and Hardpoint are by far the best match types to level up weapons.

Playing objectives in these modes will award higher XP gains, especially if you get attacker or defender kills with the weapon you want to level up. Earning special types of kills that award Medals can help speed up the process as well. The easiest medals to go for directly are Headshots, Longshots, and Low-Blows. While the first two are fairly on-the-nose, Low-Blows require kills while sliding. With the prevalence of sliding in Black Ops 6‘s all-new Omnimovement, these medals are easier to earn in this game than ever.

Best Loadouts to Level Up Weapons in Black Ops 6

There are several ways to customize your loadouts in Black Ops 6 to help speed up Weapon XP gains and level up faster. As stated earlier, destroying enemy equipment and scoresteaks can go a long way to speeding up the progression of weapons in Black Ops 6.

The best way to ensure you’ll shoot down as many of these as possible is by using the Engineer Perk. This Recon Perk allows enemies to see enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and shows enemy scorestreaks on the minimap. Getting this intel is vital to maximize the speed at which you level up weapons in Black Ops 6.

Bankroll is also a great Perk to use in your Perk 3 slot, as it allows you to earn Scorestreaks faster. This Enforcer perk will see users spawn in with 150 score toward Scorestreaks already. There are several Scorestreaks that can help players spot enemies on their minimap. Running the Scout Pulse, UAV, and Counter UAV is great for players looking to grind Weapon XP. In combination, these will allow you to spot enemies more easily while making yourself a more elusive target, which helps get eliminations faster.

And that’s how to level up weapons fast in Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

