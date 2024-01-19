After Everything, the final entry in the After movie series, is now on Netflix. The series, based on Anna Todd’s novels, follows Hardin Scott and Tessa Young to their happy ending. But other characters appear as well. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for After Everything.

All Major Actors & Cast List For After Everything

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprises his role as Hardin Scott in After Everything. Hardin has been the male lead in every one of the After movies. Rebellious and very charismatic, Hardin is very much a bad boy when he first meets Tessa. He falls for her hard, which brings out his more sensitive and caring side, but that doesn’t mean getting to a place where they can be together isn’t a struggle. The movies see the character battle with alcoholism and anger issues before After Everything finally gets him and Tessa to a place where they can be happy together.

Fiennes Tiffin, whose uncle is Ralph Fiennes, got his start in the Harry Potter series, playing a young version of his uncle’s character, Voldemort.

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Though her role in After Everything is greatly reduced, Josephine Langford returns as Tessa Young. She has been the female lead in every one of the After movies. The total opposite of Hardin when they first meet, Tessa is the good girl – a great student who never gets in trouble and would never really fall for someone like Hardin. Except then sparks fly, and five movies later, Tessa and Hardin get their happily ever after.

Langford is barely in After Everything, appearing only in the last few scenes, but she’s still at the center of every decision Hardin makes during the film. The actress recently starred in the romantic comedy The Other Zoey.

Mimi Keene as Nathalie

The new character Nathalie plays one of Hardin’s exes in After Everything, and someone Hardin feels like he needs to make amends with. And he does, considering he leaked a sex tape featuring Natalie that made her lose a scholarship and have to move to Portugal. Ultimately, she forgives Hardin and helps him come to terms with the toxic person he once was and the person he wants to be going forward.

Mimi Keene is better known for her role as Ruby Matthews in the Netflix series Sex Education.

The Entire Cast of After Everything

Here are the rest of the characters that fill out the cast of After Everything, as well as the actors who portray them:

Benjamin Mascolo as Sebastian

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

Chance Perdomo as Landon

Arielle Kebbel as Kim Vance

After Everything is streaming now on Netflix.