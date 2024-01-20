All Major Actors & Cast List for Constellation

The latest Apple TV+ original series making its debut in 2024 is Constellation, created by Peter Harness. Premiering in February, Constellation is a mind-bending science-fiction thriller that boasts an impressive international cast.

Constellation follows an astronaut named Jo who endures a disaster while on a mission in outer space and returns to Earth after her ordeal. As Jo acclimates to living back on terra firma, she discovers parts of her life seemingly missing, sending her spiraling on a harrowing mystery. While many details of the series are being kept under wraps before release, here are the major actors in Constellation and what we know about their characters so far.

Every Major Actor & Cast List for Constellation

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Noomi Rapace in Lamb

Leading the cast of Constellation is Swedish actor Noomi Rapace as Jo, the astronaut at the center of this unfolding psychological thriller. Rapace catapulted into the international spotlight after starring in the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy as central protagonist, hacker and activist Lisbeth Salander. Rapace has since expanded her work to include major Hollywood movies like Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Prometheus, as well as indie fare like the 2021 horror movie Lamb.

Jonathan Banks as Henry

Jonathan Banks in Constellation

Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks is a prolific character actor, working steadily since 1974. Appearing in guest and supporting roles, Banks is best known for playing the no-nonsense Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and its spinoff series Better Call Saul. Banks also had a recurring role on Community and played Jim Gordon in 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

James D’Arcy as Magnus

James D’Arcy in Agent Carter

Classically trained, British actor James D’Arcy has been on screens since 1996, beginning his career started with British television crime dramas. D’Arcy began to reach international audiences with his growing film work, including 2003’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Continuing to balance his work between British and American productions, D’Arcy appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Edwin Jarvis in Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame, as well as appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei

Lenn Kudrjawizki in Vikings

Trained in classical and dramatic arts in Germany and the Soviet Union, German actor Lenn Kudrjawizki got his start in German film and television projects in the ‘90s. Kudrjawizki became known to more international audiences with films like 2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and 2015’s The Transporter Refueled. In American television productions, Kudrjawizki appeared in Vikings and the Prime Video original series Jack Ryan.

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster

William Catlett in Black Lightning

After appearing in short films, guest spots, and supporting roles since 2009, William Catlett memorably appeared as a detective in the 2020 Max original movie Charm City Kings. On television, Catlett is best known for playing the villainous Lala in the CW superhero series Black Lightning, appearing in a recurring capacity throughout the show. Memorable guest roles for Catlett include appearances in Lovecraft Country and The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray.

Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko

Barbara Sukowa in 12 Monkeys

German actor Barbara Sukowa began her acting career in 1971. After working in German television for the better part of the ‘70s, Sukowa catapulted into the international spotlight in 1981 with the acclaimed West German film Lola and British film Marianne and Juliane that year. Early Hollywood roles for Sukowa include the ‘90s movies Johnny Mnemonic and Cradle Will Rock. Recently, Sukowa appeared in the television series 12 Monkeys and Servant on Apple TV+.

Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin

Carole Weyers in NCIS

Carole Weyers classically trained in the arts in her native Belgium and the United Kingdom before relocating to the United States in 2010 to further her acting career. Since then, Weyers has appeared in film and television productions from a myriad of countries — primarily France and America. Among Weyers’ most prominent Hollywood roles are guest spots in Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS and a voiceover role as Anne Frank in The Fault in Our Stars.

Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster

Rebecca Scroggs in EastEnders

English actor Rebecca Scroggs comes from a classical theater background, beginning her career in London’s theater scene. Scroggs has subsequently appeared in British television projects since 2011, most notably as a series regular in the popular drama EastEnders. Scroggs has also performed in a number of video game projects, the largest of which to date playing Michelle in 2020’s Serious Sam 4.