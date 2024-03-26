Ncuti Gatwa will embark on his first season-length adventure in space and time in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 – so, who else is along for the ride? Read on for a round-up of all the major actors in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14, and the wider cast list.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa stars as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14. The Rwandan-Scottish actor originated the role in 2023’s Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” before headlining his first solo adventure with that year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” Portraying the BBC’s iconic Time Lord hero is the latest in a string of high-profile parts Gatwa has landed in recent years, starting with his breakout role in 2015 Netflix comedy series Sex Education. Since then, he’s also appeared in big screen blockbuster Barbie and Apple TV+ prestige miniseries Masters of the Air. Gatwa is slated to return as the Doctor in Doctor Who Season 2/Series 14, which is currently in production.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson portrays the Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday. Gibson previously appeared as Ruby in 2023 Doctor Who Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road.” Before entering the Whoniverse, the English actor was best known for her performance in British soap opera Coronation Street. Her work on the soap earned Gibson a raft of award nominations, and she walked away with the “Best Young Performer” trophy at the 2022 British Soap Awards. It’s currently unclear whether Gibson will reprise the Ruby Sunday role after Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 ends. Reports indicate that she’ll film some material for Season 2/Series 15 before exiting the show altogether, however, the BBC hasn’t officially commented on Gibson’s Doctor Who future.

Related: When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart, the Head of Scientific Research at UNIT. Redgrave portrayed Kate Stewart semi-regularly throughout Doctor Who Series 7-9, and later returned for the show’s 2023 and 2023 specials. Yet these appearances represent just a fraction of Redgrave’s 38-year body of work. A member of the Redgrave acting dynasty, she got her start in the theater in 1986, with film and TV roles following soon after. Of these, the most notable include Howards End, Bramwell, Mansfield Park, Law & Order: UK, Midsomer Murders, and The Beekeeper. Redgrave is also tipped to headline the untitled UNIT spinoff the BBC and Disney+ are reportedly co-developing.

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Yasmin Finney portrays Rose Noble, the daughter of the Doctor’s former companion, Donna Noble. Finney initially played Rose in the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” and briefly reprised the role in the third and final special, “The Giggle.” Prior to being cast as Rose, Finney garnered international attention with her performance in Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy-drama Heartstopper. Just 20 years of age, the English star already has several stage credits to her name, as well. Doctor Who is nevertheless Finney’s highest-profile project to date, although it’s unclear for now how long her stint on the series will last.

Related: The Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush

Legacy Doctor Who star Bonnie Langford is back as former companion Melanie “Mel” Bush. Langford appeared opposite Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy – who portrayed the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, respectively – during Doctor Who‘s original run. She then made a belated comeback in the series revival’s 2022 special, “The Power of the Doctor.” Langford didn’t have to wait as long for her next Doctor Who gig, though; she played a prominent part in the third and final of 2023’s 60th anniversary specials, “The Giggle.” Apart from her Doctor Who work, Langford is also known for her roles in various Broadway and West End productions, as well as her turn as Carmel Kazemi in iconic British soap opera EastEnders.

Indira Varma as the Duchess

Indira Varma stars as the Duchess, one of Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14’s mysterious new characters. This marks Varma’s second foray into the Whoniverse; she previously played Suzie Costello in spinoff series Torchwood. The English actor’s CV boasts more than just Doctor Who-related gigs, though. Varma’s credits include a number of major film and TV productions, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Luther, Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Creature Commandos (slated for late 2024 release). Verma is also no stranger to the world of video games, having voiced characters in the Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and World of Warcraft franchises.

Additional Actors in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14

In addition to the stars listed above, Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14’s cast also includes the following actors:

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood

Michelle Greenidge as Carl Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon in an undisclosed role

Jonathan Groff in an undisclosed role

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more