Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t

The Doctor is back with a new face once again but with Disney+ now backing the series it seems in the first trailer that things are going bigger than ever for the Doctor who has come a long way from the show’s rickety sets and budget special effects.

Recommended Videos

The trailer opens with what is undeniably a clear message about the direction this newly rebooted (kind of) series is going with the TARDIS sliding wildly into a room like some sort of car out of a Fast and Furious movie. We’re then treated to a whole host of charming interactions between what appears to be a very happy Doctor, Ruby (his new companion played by Millie Gibson) and a host of other aliens and monsters. The refreshing brightness, however, begins to dissipate as the trailer becomes more dramatic showing off what looks like another universally big power the Doctor has to go up against and a host of large-scale sci-fi scenes.

The BBC and returning showrunner Russel T. Davies are definitely using the new Disney partnership money well as this is the best visually he show has looked ever. For Doctor Who purists, the sight of the TARDIS flying around big action set pieces might be upsetting but the series has been going this direction since NuWho started and its nice to see it on an even grander scale.

In other news about the upcoming season, it was revealed that Davies is not the only showrunner returning as Stephen Moffat has confirmed that he wrote an episode for this season as well. The pair collaborated plenty when Davies first ran the series as Moffat wrote a few of the episodes and then took over showrunner duties.

The new season will be released for the first time ever internationally on Disney+ for the world to stream on May 10. It will then land in the UK broadcast on May 11.