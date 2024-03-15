New Doctor Who’s First Season Gets Disney+ Release Date, Trailer

A new era of Doctor Who is about to land as the BBC and Disney have announced a global premiere date and dropped a quick trailer for the 40th season of the series, the first ever to hit streaming internationally at the same time as the show airs on the BBC.

In fact, international audiences will get to see the first two episodes of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor before those in the UK. Doctor Who will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 10 at 7:00 PM EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally, but those in the UK will have to wait an extra hour, with the series premiering Saturday, May 11 at midnight GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day. The reasoning is unclear, but it gives Doctor Who‘s homeland an hour of avoiding social media for spoilers.

The trailer doesn’t show off too much that we haven’t seen already. We see the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby (Millie Gibson), who was introduced during the show’s Christmas Special, going on some whirlwind adventures inside the TARDIS. In fact, the biggest takeaway from this trailer is that Gatwa’s Doctor seems to not be locked down onto one set or style of clothing. In the past, the Doctor always had a signature outfit or at least a consistent look, but Gatwa appears to be going all over with his style, and it’s going to make cosplaying his Doctor really hard.

Not much is known about the plot of this season, which comes from returning showrunner Russel T. Davies, who helmed a series of specials featuring the return of David Tennant’s Doctor before the Doctor regenerated into Gatwa. The Christmas special did set up some sinister background evil, but it isn’t clear who or what it is, and the teaser trailer doesn’t show much, either. We do know that the time-traveling duo will be headed to the Regency era in England and some war-torn futures.

Also appearing in this season of Doctor Who will be Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and Angela Wynter.