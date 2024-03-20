When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?

Ncuti Gatwa is set to headline his first full season of Doctor Who later this year. So, when exactly does Doctor Who Season 1 (or Series 14, if you’re a purist) come out?

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 will make its simultaneous global premiere on May 10, 2024. As such, some time zones will technically have access to the first two entries in the Fifteenth Doctor’s freshman season a day early (but not really; it’s all suitably wibbly wobbly, timey wimey). Here’s how the wider international release schedule shakes out:

US – 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

UK – 12 am BST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Europe – 1 am CET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

India – 4:30 am IST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

China – 7 am CST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Japan – 8 am JST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Australia – 9 am AEST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

New Zealand – 11 am NZST, Saturday, May 11, 2024

It’s worth noting that the above only refers to the BBC iPlayer (UK and Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) streaming premiere. Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 will also make its broadcast debut on BBC One on the evening of May 11. The BBC hasn’t yet shared the exact time of the broadcast, although historically, Doctor Who has aired on BBC One at 6:30 pm GMT.

When Do New Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Episodes Come Out?

That’s Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14’s two-episode premiere covered – what about the six remaining episodes slated for Gatwa’s first season-long sojourn in the TARDIS? According to a recent BBC press release, they’ll follow the same schedule outlined above, only with single installments, not double-headers. In practice, this breaks down as follows:

Episode 3 – Friday, May 17, 2024 (US) / Saturday, May 18, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode 4 – Friday, May 24, 2024 (US) / Saturday, May 25, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode 5 – Friday, May 31, 2024 (US) / Saturday, June 1, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode 6 – Friday, June 7, 2024 (US) / Saturday, June 8, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode 7 – Friday, June 14, 2024 (US) / Saturday, June 15, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode 8 – Friday, June 21, 2024 (US) / Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Europe and other regions)

Episode timings will match those listed above, with each new Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 entry dropping simultaneously across the globe.

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.