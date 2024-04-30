In Netflix‘s Goodbye Earth, an asteroid is heading toward the planet with no Bruce Willis or Ben Affleck to save the day. But which actors feature in this twelve-episode Korean drama? Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth

Ahn Eun-jin as Jin Se-kyung

Ahn Eun-Jin, seen in My Dearest and The Good Bad Mother, plays Jin Se-kyung, known to her pupils as Miss Jin. The opening episode reveals that many members of her class were kidnapped by traffickers and left to die in a shipping container, making her extra determined that the remaining ones stay safe. In the English version, she’s dubbed by Monique Shi.

Yoo Ah-in as Ha Yun-sang

Ha Yun-sang is Se-kyung’s boyfriend, and as the series begins, he’s a world away in America. He’s a doctor engaged in a kind of research that more than a few people want to get their hands on. The character is played by Yoo Ah-in, previously seen in Hellbound and Voice of Silence. The English dub is provided by YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea, who also voiced Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Jeon Seong-woo as Woo Sung-jae

Jeon Seong-woo, seen in Diary of a Prosecutor, is Woo Sung-jae, a young priest who grew up with Jin Se-kyung and Ha Yun-sang. His faith is pretty resolute as the series starts, but it takes a knock or three, and it’s not all to do with the asteroid. He’s dubbed by Eugene Ko.

Kim Yoon-hyeas as Kang In-a

Kang In-a is the fourth and final member of the Goodbye Earth cast. She’s a major in the South Korean army who doesn’t always play by the rules. This sees her banging heads with the JIU, another government branch that seems set on protecting the interests of the rich. She’s played by Kim Yoon-hyeas (seen in the show Vincenzo) and dubbed by Courtney Lin.

While this friend group is at the core of the story, there are plenty of other notable characters. Kang Seok-Woo is Father Baek, Sun-jae’s superior, who he looks up to. But there could be disappointment in Sun-jae’s future.



Lee Si-Hun is Park Sang-Woo, the leader of a cult that’s leveraging quantum physics in an effort to prove the asteroid isn’t the end. And Park Hyuk-Kwon is Jeong Su-Geun, a former internet celebrity who is just the worst.

And while actor Yoo Ah In plays one of the series’ main characters, his screen time has been edited down after he was charged with using illegal drugs.

Other Members of the Cast of Goodbye Earth

Here’s a list of other recurring actors in the series, courtesy of the IMDB and MyDramaList:

So Joo Yeon – Seo Ye Hwa

Chae Young Ji – Yoon Seo Ah

Jang Beom – Hong Woo Jin

Na Hyun Jae – Kim Min Chul

Yeo Mi Ryeong – Kim Yeo Jin

Baek Sang Hyeok – Kang Suk Woo

Park Jin Seo – Kim Kang Hoon

Kim Bo Ae – Kim Young Ok

Lee Chae Hwan – Park Joo Hee

Joo Myung Ok – Cha Hwa Yun

Oh Gye Hyang – Baek Ji Won

Jung Soo Geun – Park Hyuk Kwon

Jung Ha Yool – Kim Do Hye

Yoo So Min – Kim Bo Min

Colonel Choi – Park Ho San

Do Jeong Ah – Baek Joo Hee

Kim Dae Han – Kim Young Woong

Hong Ki Pyo – Baek Suk Kwang

Cho Gwang Hyun – Baek Hyun Jin

Investigation team leader – Shin Dam Soo

Yoon Sung Hyuk – Lee Seo Hwan

Toittech CEO – Im Ki Hong

Seo Hae Chan – Jo Si Yeon

Min Hee Jin – Shin Eun Jung

Kim Hyeon Sik – Ryu Sung Rok

Kim Su Dong – Jung Jong Joon

Im Seon Ju – Kim Jung Yeon

Bae Jong Su – Lee Hyun Kul

Shin Jung Soon – Sung Byung Sook

Park Sang Woo – Lee Si Hoon

Kim Min Ho – Eun Ye Jun

Corporal Pang – Song Ji Hyuk

Deputy Head Song – Cha Yong Hak

Gong Ji Eun – Jung Sae Byul

Kim Min Ji – Lee Ju Yeon

First Sergeant Park – Kim Byung Chul

Prime Minister – Seo Sang Won

Kang Eun Jin – Park Ji Won

Cho In Tae – Lee Hwi Jong

Seo Woo Chan – Kim Han Sol

Oh Seon Hyang – Lee Hun Joo

Ri Kyung Hwa – Han Song Hee

Chae Young Han – Go Gyeong Min

And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth.

Goodbye Earth is streaming now on Netflix.

