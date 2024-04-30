In Netflix‘s Goodbye Earth, an asteroid is heading toward the planet with no Bruce Willis or Ben Affleck to save the day. But which actors feature in this twelve-episode Korean drama? Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth.
All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth
Ahn Eun-jin as Jin Se-kyung
Ahn Eun-Jin, seen in My Dearest and The Good Bad Mother, plays Jin Se-kyung, known to her pupils as Miss Jin. The opening episode reveals that many members of her class were kidnapped by traffickers and left to die in a shipping container, making her extra determined that the remaining ones stay safe. In the English version, she’s dubbed by Monique Shi.
Yoo Ah-in as Ha Yun-sang
Ha Yun-sang is Se-kyung’s boyfriend, and as the series begins, he’s a world away in America. He’s a doctor engaged in a kind of research that more than a few people want to get their hands on. The character is played by Yoo Ah-in, previously seen in Hellbound and Voice of Silence. The English dub is provided by YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea, who also voiced Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Jeon Seong-woo as Woo Sung-jae
Jeon Seong-woo, seen in Diary of a Prosecutor, is Woo Sung-jae, a young priest who grew up with Jin Se-kyung and Ha Yun-sang. His faith is pretty resolute as the series starts, but it takes a knock or three, and it’s not all to do with the asteroid. He’s dubbed by Eugene Ko.
Kim Yoon-hyeas as Kang In-a
Kang In-a is the fourth and final member of the Goodbye Earth cast. She’s a major in the South Korean army who doesn’t always play by the rules. This sees her banging heads with the JIU, another government branch that seems set on protecting the interests of the rich. She’s played by Kim Yoon-hyeas (seen in the show Vincenzo) and dubbed by Courtney Lin.
While this friend group is at the core of the story, there are plenty of other notable characters. Kang Seok-Woo is Father Baek, Sun-jae’s superior, who he looks up to. But there could be disappointment in Sun-jae’s future.
Lee Si-Hun is Park Sang-Woo, the leader of a cult that’s leveraging quantum physics in an effort to prove the asteroid isn’t the end. And Park Hyuk-Kwon is Jeong Su-Geun, a former internet celebrity who is just the worst.
And while actor Yoo Ah In plays one of the series’ main characters, his screen time has been edited down after he was charged with using illegal drugs.
Other Members of the Cast of Goodbye Earth
Here’s a list of other recurring actors in the series, courtesy of the IMDB and MyDramaList:
Jin Se Kyung – Ahn Eun Jin
Ha Yoon Sang – Yoo Ah In
Damiano / Woo Sung Jae – Jeon Sung Woo
Kang In Ah – Kim Yoon Hye
So Joo Yeon – Seo Ye Hwa
Chae Young Ji – Yoon Seo Ah
Jang Beom – Hong Woo Jin
Na Hyun Jae – Kim Min Chul
Yeo Mi Ryeong – Kim Yeo Jin
Baek Sang Hyeok – Kang Suk Woo
Park Jin Seo – Kim Kang Hoon
Kim Bo Ae – Kim Young Ok
Lee Chae Hwan – Park Joo Hee
Joo Myung Ok – Cha Hwa Yun
Oh Gye Hyang – Baek Ji Won
Jung Soo Geun – Park Hyuk Kwon
Jung Ha Yool – Kim Do Hye
Yoo So Min – Kim Bo Min
Colonel Choi – Park Ho San
Do Jeong Ah – Baek Joo Hee
Kim Dae Han – Kim Young Woong
Hong Ki Pyo – Baek Suk Kwang
Cho Gwang Hyun – Baek Hyun Jin
Investigation team leader – Shin Dam Soo
Yoon Sung Hyuk – Lee Seo Hwan
Toittech CEO – Im Ki Hong
Seo Hae Chan – Jo Si Yeon
Min Hee Jin – Shin Eun Jung
Kim Hyeon Sik – Ryu Sung Rok
Kim Su Dong – Jung Jong Joon
Im Seon Ju – Kim Jung Yeon
Bae Jong Su – Lee Hyun Kul
Shin Jung Soon – Sung Byung Sook
Park Sang Woo – Lee Si Hoon
Kim Min Ho – Eun Ye Jun
Corporal Pang – Song Ji Hyuk
Deputy Head Song – Cha Yong Hak
Gong Ji Eun – Jung Sae Byul
Kim Min Ji – Lee Ju Yeon
First Sergeant Park – Kim Byung Chul
Prime Minister – Seo Sang Won
Kang Eun Jin – Park Ji Won
Cho In Tae – Lee Hwi Jong
Seo Woo Chan – Kim Han Sol
Oh Seon Hyang – Lee Hun Joo
Ri Kyung Hwa – Han Song Hee
Chae Young Han – Go Gyeong Min
And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Goodbye Earth.
Goodbye Earth is streaming now on Netflix.