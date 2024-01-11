HBO’s acclaimed crime anthology series True Detective returns for its fourth season, bringing in an all-new cast to bring its atmospheric murder mystery to life. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for True Detective Season 4.

All Major Actors & Cast List for True Detective Season 4

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers

Jodie Foster stars in True Detective Season 4 as Liz Danvers, the sheriff of Ennis, Alaska, and mother to her teenage daughter, Leah. Liz is frustrated by where her life and career have taken her, often clashing with the residents of Ennis and how they deal with the ennui of their community. Liz isn’t afraid of her reputation or playing nice with other law enforcement personnel in the area, being more focused on just getting the job done each day.

Foster also executive produces the series and has been working steadily in the entertainment industry since 1965 as an actor, producer, and director. She catapulted into the Hollywood mainstream after being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 1976’s Taxi Driver. Since then, Foster has won the Academy Award for Best Actress in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, in addition to numerous other accolades for her extensive work in film and television.

Kali Reis

Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro

Joining Foster is Kali Reis, who plays Liz’s de facto partner in the investigation, police detective Evangeline Navarro. Whereas Liz is a lifelong Alaskan and law enforcement officer, Navarro comes from a military background and has recently moved to Ennis before the start of the story. Though Navarro and Liz butt heads from the start, the two women learn to work together to solve the sinister disappearance of the research station personnel.

Like her character, Reis comes from an Indigenous background and is a prominent advocate of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement. Prior to her acting career, she was a professional boxer, earning titles in the Women’s Middleweight and Light Welterweight classes. Reis made her acting debut in the 2021 thriller film Catch the Fair One and appeared in the 2023 movie Black Flies.

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Among the most eccentric figures on the outskirts of Ennis is Rose Aguineau, a survivalist and something of a loner in the small town of misfits. Played by Fiona Shaw, Rose has some secrets from her past that she doesn’t want the people of Ennis to learn, especially in the wake of the research station incident.

Irish actor Fiona Shaw has been working steadily as an actor since 1983, including numerous film and television projects. American audiences may have first been introduced to Shaw from her recurring role as Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter films and as Marnie Stonebrook on the HBO series True Blood. Shaw recently had a memorable recurring role as Cassian Andor’s adoptive mother, Maarva, in the first season of Andor, with Maarva posthumously urging her community to rebel against the Galactic Empire.

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

One of the more self-serving characters appearing in True Detective Season 4 is Ted Corsaro, who is the regional chief of police. Played by Christopher Eccleston, Ted has political aspirations and is concerned that the disappearance of the scientists may upset his public image as someone able to maintain the peace in the area.

Christopher Eccleston’s most iconic role to date was playing the ninth Doctor in Doctor Who, reviving the classic British science fiction series in 2005 before leaving the role after starring in the revival’s inaugural season. Eccleston has appeared in a number of major roles since, including as the villainous Malekith in Thor: The Dark World and as part of the supporting cast in the HBO series The Leftovers. Like Shaw, Eccleston is prolific in British television and film productions and has been working since 1989.

Isabella Star LaBlanc

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

Living with Liz is her stepdaughter, Leah Danvers, played by Isabella Star LaBlanc. At the start of the series, the mother and daughter find themselves at odds, with Leah frustrated by her mother and Liz concerned by Leah’s life choices. And in a town as small and close-knit as Ennis, the two women’s grievances with each other are not a community secret.

Like Reis, LaBlanc comes from an Indigenous heritage, from the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota tribal nation. LaBlanc has been acting on stage since she was eight years old before eventually branching out into television and film projects. Prior to her role in True Detective, She also appeared in the 2022 horror movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and the 2022 television series Long Slow Exhale.

John Hawkes

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

The Danvers aren’t the only family in Ennis with a complicated dynamic, nor even the only family involved in the town’s law enforcement. Officer Peter Prior’s father, Hank Prior, is also a police officer in town, albeit one who is noticeably more burned out and cynical than his son. Played by John Hawkes, Hank has some old scores to settle and ugly grudges that are poised to surface across the story.

Hawkes has been a prominent character actor in television and film since 1984, including starring in prior HBO series Deadwood and Eastbound & Down. On the silver screen, He has also appeared in movies including From Dusk Till Dawn, The Perfect Storm, and Winter’s Bone, with the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Recently, Hawkes has appeared in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and End of Sentence.