Dragon’s Dogma 2 is here and the voice acting, your Pawns included, seriously helps bring the world to life. So if you’re wondering who voices who in the English language version of the game, here are all major voice actors & cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Grahame Fox as the Dragon

The voice of the Dragon, the creature that literally steals your heart in Dragon’s Dogma 2, is actor Graham Fox. He’s had plenty of video game and movie roles, mostly as minor or side characters. Though if we were him, the role we’d be putting on every CV is Broccoli Man in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Holly Earl as Ulrika

Ulrika is the NPC who nurses you back to health after the Dragon turns you extra crispy and is also one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s romance options.She’s played by Holly Earl who had the starring role in FMV-heavy game Erica. Fans of British TV shows may also recognise her as Agnes in sci-fi series Humans.

Helen Goldwyn as Queen Regent Disa

Queen Regent Disa is a ruler who’s unhappy that you, the Arisen, has just appeared. Why? Because you threaten her power and that of her son, the next in line for the throne. She’s played by Helen Goldwyn who is best known for directing Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio plays.

Wayne Gordon as Brant

Brant is guard captain and who disapproves of Disa’s tactics which, in turn, hasn’t done much for his career. Gordon has had a host of game and movie roles, including hulking antagonist Hugo in Final Fantasy 16.

David Rintoul as Lennart

Lennart is a retired swordsman living in the village of Melve and while you can’t have him join your merry quest, he’s an appealingly grizzled character who can still offer you a helping hand. Plus, he has an awesome ‘tache. He’s voiced by David Lennart, who’s also popped up in Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio plays, acting in various roles.

There are plenty of other people lending their talents to Dragon’s Dogma 2, including several actors who play other roles, background NPCs and the like. Here’s a full English cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon – Grahame Fox

– Grahame Fox Brant – Wayne Gordon

– Wayne Gordon Ulrika – Holly Earl

– Holly Earl Wilhelmina – Charlotte East

– Charlotte East Sven – Jasper Cartwright

– Jasper Cartwright Disa – Helen Goldwyn

– Helen Goldwyn Phaesus – Andrew Whieldon-Dennis

– Andrew Whieldon-Dennis Rothias – Adam Price

– Adam Price The Pathfinder – Kit Green

Kit Green Hugogo/Srail – Kieran Urquhart

– Kieran Urquhart Raghnall/Jarle – Mo Ayoub

– Mo Ayoub Sara/Ursula – Nneka Okoye

– Nneka Okoye Beren/Ambrosius – Jack Myers

– Jack Myers Menella/Eini – Elizabeth Chan

– Elizabeth Chan Doireann/Nadinia/Trysha – Laura Aikman

– Laura Aikman Luz/Cliodhna – Heather Bleasdale

– Heather Bleasdale Rivage Elder/Gregor – Harry Myers

– Harry Myers Sigurd – Afolabi Alli

– Afolabi Alli The Dragonforged/Glyndwr – Peter Searles

– Peter Searles Taliesin/Lennart – David Rintoul

– David Rintoul Waldhar/Myrddin – Christian Holder

– Christian Holder Darragh/Lamond – Jordan Whitby

– Jordan Whitby Allard/Eino – Toby Longworth

– Toby Longworth Sphinx – Alexa Bauer

Additional voices:

Arkie Reece

Adam Diggle

Sara Chai Jewel

Aurora Dawson

Adam Howden

Klara Kaliger

Tashinga Bepete

Kimberley Blake

Dan Mersh

Rebecca Perfect

John Hopkins

Harriet Kershaw

And that’s all the major voice actors & cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

