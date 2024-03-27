Category:
All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 04:34 pm
A red dragon breathing fire in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is here and the voice acting, your Pawns included, seriously helps bring the world to life. So if you’re wondering who voices who in the English language version of the game, here are all major voice actors & cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon's Dogma 2

Several Dragon's Dogma 2 characters walking towards the camera, with the lead character an archer.

Grahame Fox as the Dragon

The voice of the Dragon, the creature that literally steals your heart in Dragon’s Dogma 2, is actor Graham Fox. He’s had plenty of video game and movie roles, mostly as minor or side characters. Though if we were him, the role we’d be putting on every CV is Broccoli Man in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Holly Earl as Ulrika

Ulrika is the NPC who nurses you back to health after the Dragon turns you extra crispy and is also one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s romance options.She’s played by Holly Earl who had the starring role in FMV-heavy game Erica. Fans of British TV shows may also recognise her as Agnes in sci-fi series Humans.

Helen Goldwyn as Queen Regent Disa

Queen Regent Disa is a ruler who’s unhappy that you, the Arisen, has just appeared. Why? Because you threaten her power and that of her son, the next in line for the throne. She’s played by Helen Goldwyn who is best known for directing Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio plays.

Wayne Gordon as Brant

Brant is guard captain and who disapproves of Disa’s tactics which, in turn, hasn’t done much for his career. Gordon has had a host of game and movie roles, including hulking antagonist Hugo in Final Fantasy 16.

David Rintoul as Lennart

Lennart is a retired swordsman living in the village of Melve and while you can’t have him join your merry quest, he’s an appealingly grizzled character who can still offer you a helping hand. Plus, he has an awesome ‘tache. He’s voiced by David Lennart, who’s also popped up in Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio plays, acting in various roles.

There are plenty of other people lending their talents to Dragon’s Dogma 2, including several actors who play other roles, background NPCs and the like. Here’s a full English cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

  • Dragon – Grahame Fox
  • Brant – Wayne Gordon
  • Ulrika – Holly Earl
  • Wilhelmina – Charlotte East
  • Sven – Jasper Cartwright
  • Disa – Helen Goldwyn
  • Phaesus – Andrew Whieldon-Dennis
  • Rothias – Adam Price
  • The Pathfinder – Kit Green
  • Hugogo/Srail – Kieran Urquhart
  • Raghnall/Jarle – Mo Ayoub
  • Sara/Ursula – Nneka Okoye
  • Beren/Ambrosius – Jack Myers
  • Menella/Eini – Elizabeth Chan
  • Doireann/Nadinia/Trysha – Laura Aikman
  • Luz/Cliodhna – Heather Bleasdale
  • Rivage Elder/Gregor – Harry Myers
  • Sigurd – Afolabi Alli
  • The Dragonforged/Glyndwr – Peter Searles
  • Taliesin/Lennart – David Rintoul
  • Waldhar/Myrddin – Christian Holder
  • Darragh/Lamond – Jordan Whitby
  • Allard/Eino – Toby Longworth
  • Sphinx – Alexa Bauer

Additional voices:

  • Arkie Reece
  • Adam Diggle
  • Sara Chai Jewel
  • Aurora Dawson
  • Adam Howden
  • Klara Kaliger
  • Tashinga Bepete
  • Kimberley Blake
  • Dan Mersh
  • Rebecca Perfect
  • John Hopkins
  • Harriet Kershaw

And that’s all the major voice actors & cast list for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

