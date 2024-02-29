Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Manuscript Locations in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:36 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Leveling up your characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will only get you so far. You need to rack up some SP to unlock proper Folios skills from them as well, and that’s where the Manuscripts come into play. Here’s a rundown of all Manuscript locations in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

How to Get All Manuscripts in FF7 Rebirth

Every character in FF7 Rebirth has a Manuscript type that’s specific to them. Acquiring one will reward them with 10 SP, which can then be used to unlock new skills in the Folios feature. Listed below are all of the Manuscript types for each character:

  • Cloud: The Art of Swordplay
  • Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion
  • Tifa: Way of the Fist
  • Aerith: Telluric Scriptures
  • Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior
  • Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja
  • Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold

Of course, these don’t come by easily, and they can be pretty hard to find. But that’s where we come in. Here are all of the Manuscript locations we’ve discovered so far.

ManuscriptLocation
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 1Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 2Complete “Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol” in the Corel region.
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 3Gold Saucer Chocobo Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 4Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 5Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Six Person Bouts: Gourmands Are We.
Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 6Complete the “Lament of the Damned” side quest in the Nibel region.
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 1Complete the “When Words Won’t Do” side quest in the Junon region.
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 2Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 3Gold Saucer Speed Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 4Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 5Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Six Person Bouts: War of the Mascots.
Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 6Complete the “Hustle and Grind” side quest in Kalm.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 1Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 2Gold Saucer Battle Arena Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 3Gold Saucer. Complete Prison Tourney: Chicken or the Egg-splosive.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 4Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 5Complete the “My White Haired Angel” side quest in the Nibel region.
Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 6Complete the “Sand and Circuses” side quest in the Corel region.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 1Complete the “Flower From the Hill” side quest in the Grasslands region.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 2Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 3Gold Saucer Event Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 4Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 5Gold Saucer Battle Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Disorderly Peacekeepers.
Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 6Complete the “Beneath Still Waters” side quest in the Junon region.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 1Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 2Complete the “Of Ransoms and Robed Men” side quest in the Corel region.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 3Gold Saucer Wonderment Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 4Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Ghoulish Delights.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 5Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 6Complete the “Bonds of Trust” side quest in Cosmo Canyon.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 1Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 2Gold Saucer Ghost Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 3Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Devil-May-Care Desperados.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 4Complete the “Teach Me, Great Warrior” side quest in Gongaga.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 5Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 6Complete the “Trouble in Paradise” side quest in Costa Del Sol.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 1Gold Saucer Skywheel Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 2Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 3Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 4Complete the “Challenge at the Corel Beast Brawl” side quest in the Dustbowl.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 5Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Popularity Contest.
Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 6Complete the “Woodland Vigil” side quest in Gongaga.

As far as we can tell, there are a total of six Manuscripts for each character in the game, which comes up to 42 Manuscripts that you need to collect over the course of your journey. Most of them are obtained through the Moogle Emporium. That being said, if you find that some of the Manuscripts listed above aren’t showing up, chances are good you need to unlock the character first, or progress through the main story and get to the next region before you can buy them.

And those are all of the Manuscript locations in FF7 Rebirth that we’ve discovered so far.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get SP Fast in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get SP Fast in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
An image from Queen's Blood showing a puzzle in the game as part of a guide on how to play the card game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get SP Fast in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get SP Fast in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
An image from Queen's Blood showing a puzzle in the game as part of a guide on how to play the card game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].