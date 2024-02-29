Leveling up your characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will only get you so far. You need to rack up some SP to unlock proper Folios skills from them as well, and that’s where the Manuscripts come into play. Here’s a rundown of all Manuscript locations in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get All Manuscripts in FF7 Rebirth

Every character in FF7 Rebirth has a Manuscript type that’s specific to them. Acquiring one will reward them with 10 SP, which can then be used to unlock new skills in the Folios feature. Listed below are all of the Manuscript types for each character:

Cloud: The Art of Swordplay

Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion

Tifa: Way of the Fist

Aerith: Telluric Scriptures

Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior

Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja

Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold

Of course, these don’t come by easily, and they can be pretty hard to find. But that’s where we come in. Here are all of the Manuscript locations we’ve discovered so far.

Manuscript Location Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 1 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 2 Complete “Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol” in the Corel region. Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 3 Gold Saucer Chocobo Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 4 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 5 Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Six Person Bouts: Gourmands Are We. Cloud: The Art of Swordplay Vol. 6 Complete the “Lament of the Damned” side quest in the Nibel region. Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 1 Complete the “When Words Won’t Do” side quest in the Junon region. Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 2 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 3 Gold Saucer Speed Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 4 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 5 Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Six Person Bouts: War of the Mascots. Barret: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 6 Complete the “Hustle and Grind” side quest in Kalm. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 1 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 2 Gold Saucer Battle Arena Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 3 Gold Saucer. Complete Prison Tourney: Chicken or the Egg-splosive. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 4 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 5 Complete the “My White Haired Angel” side quest in the Nibel region. Tifa: Way of the Fist Vol. 6 Complete the “Sand and Circuses” side quest in the Corel region. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 1 Complete the “Flower From the Hill” side quest in the Grasslands region. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 2 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 3 Gold Saucer Event Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 4 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 5 Gold Saucer Battle Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Disorderly Peacekeepers. Aerith: Telluric Scriptures Vol. 6 Complete the “Beneath Still Waters” side quest in the Junon region. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 1 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 2 Complete the “Of Ransoms and Robed Men” side quest in the Corel region. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 3 Gold Saucer Wonderment Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 4 Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Ghoulish Delights. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 5 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Red XIII: Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. 6 Complete the “Bonds of Trust” side quest in Cosmo Canyon. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 1 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 2 Gold Saucer Ghost Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 3 Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Devil-May-Care Desperados. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 4 Complete the “Teach Me, Great Warrior” side quest in Gongaga. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 5 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Yuffie: Secrets of the Ninja Vol. 6 Complete the “Trouble in Paradise” side quest in Costa Del Sol. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 1 Gold Saucer Skywheel Square Point Exchange. Costs 100 GP. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 2 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 3 Moogle Emporium. Costs six Moogle Medals. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 4 Complete the “Challenge at the Corel Beast Brawl” side quest in the Dustbowl. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 5 Gold Saucer Battle Square Arena. Complete Two Person Bout: Popularity Contest. Cait Sith: Fortunes Untold Vol. 6 Complete the “Woodland Vigil” side quest in Gongaga.

As far as we can tell, there are a total of six Manuscripts for each character in the game, which comes up to 42 Manuscripts that you need to collect over the course of your journey. Most of them are obtained through the Moogle Emporium. That being said, if you find that some of the Manuscripts listed above aren’t showing up, chances are good you need to unlock the character first, or progress through the main story and get to the next region before you can buy them.

And those are all of the Manuscript locations in FF7 Rebirth that we’ve discovered so far.