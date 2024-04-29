How To Evolve Primeape Into Annihilape In Pokemon GO

Annihilape is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet thanks to its Hidden Ability and Signature Move, and that same desire followed the Gen 9’s Pokemon over to Pokemon GO. Here is how to evolve Primeape into its ghostly evolution Annihilape in Pokemon GO.

How To Get Annihilape in Pokemon GO

Currently, the easiest way to obtain Annihilape in Pokemon GO is by evolving a Primeape. This requires a lot of Mankey Candy and for players to complete a special task.

Pokemon Items Needed Evolution Quest

Annihilape 100 Mankey Candy Defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic Type Pokemon while Primeape is your Buddy

While Scarlet & Violet requires Primeape to use Rage Fist 30 times in order to evolve in Annihilape, Pokemon GO is a bit different. Instead of a specific move, players must set Primeape as their buddy and defeat 30 Pokemon of a specific type. These are 30 Ghost or Psychic types or a mix of the two.

Note: You don’t have to use Primeape in these battles. Players can fight these 30 Pokemon in Battle Leagues, Raids, Gyms, or Team GO Rocket battles, but they don’t have to use the Primeape they have set as their buddy. Primeape only has to be in the buddy slot when these 30 Pokemon are defeated.

After this objective is complete and you’ve managed to collect 100 Mankey Candy, Pokemon GO should allow you to evolve your Primeape into Annihilape. If it doesn’t, you may need to defeat a few more Ghost or Psychic types.

Annihilape in PoGO Raids

Outside of evolution, you can wait for Annihilape to appear in three-star raids. Annihilape first appeared in Pokemon GO raids in early 2024 and will likely return to raids during a Ghost-type event or an event featuring Gen 9 Pokemon.

Annihilape in Pokemon GO raids will be at level 20 unless it’s weather boosted to level 25, and have a CP between 1786 and 2334. However, when caught, it will have a CP between 1340 and 1401.

