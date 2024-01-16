All Patch Notes For Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Update #17

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest update is here, and it’s a little Gale-centric. If you’re wondering what it does, here are all the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Update #17.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest update, Hotfix #17, isn’t as big as the “main” patches or even Hotfix #16. There are several bug-squashing fixes and some welcome tweaks. Save files, for example, should be smaller. And there are some very silly issues that have been fixed, such as you inadvertently being able to open doors long-distance.

But there’s one change that has, so far, been contentious, which is that Gale is less likely to leave if you don’t offer him magic artifacts. In previous versions, he would happily wander off if you stopped handing him artifacts, giving you a little speech about how he was seeking support elsewhere.

It was a cool moment, and some people have taken the patch notes to mean this no longer happens. However, he will still leave if, as the patch notes put it, “you’re abundantly clear that you don’t plan on ever doing so.” So, he will leave, but it should be less of a surprise. I can see why having Gale walk out could annoy some people, but I’m not convinced this change was necessary.

There are other fixes and changes which are likely to be less talked about. Here’s everything from the patch notes:

PERFORMANCE AND CODE

Fixed black and colourful visual artefacts sometimes appearing for 1 frame on PS5 when switching scenes or opening and closing UI windows.

Increased the compression of savegames, which should fix several issues caused by large savegame files (such as Error 544)

Reduced the size of save files by removing summons that don’t exist in the game anymore.

Guarded against crashes caused when certain character resources (Actions, Bonus Actions, Superiority Dice, etc.) were added and later removed by a mod or cheat engine.

GAMEPLAY AND COMBAT

In Honour Mode, the aura of Cazador’s Potent Mist Form now properly dissipates after he’s no longer in Mist Form. Sorry!

Fixed the camera sometimes zooming in while jumping or casting projectile spells.

Fixed the ability to walk through open doors when you click beyond them from far away.

Fixed Thieves’ Tools in the camp chest or inventory of a companion who is waiting at camp not being accessible when lockpicking.

UI

Safeguard Shield’s Saving Throw modifier is now correctly reflected on the Character Sheet.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING

Gale will no longer permanently leave the party if you don’t offer him any magic items while talking to him – unless you’re abundantly clear that you don’t plan on ever doing so.

Fixed characters getting stuck ‘in a story event’, preventing you from controlling them, after getting killed in the fight with Grym.

Those are all patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Update #17.