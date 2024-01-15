Should You Kill or Spare Fezzerk and Goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3, Explained

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you may stumble across a group of goblins in the Blighted Village, watching one of their victims going round and round on a windmill. But what do you do? Here’s whether should you kill or spare Fezzerk and the goblins in BG3.

Should You Kill or Spare Fezzerk and the Goblins in BG3?

You’ll find Fezzerk and friends in the Blighted Village, assuming you got in without slaughtering everyone. It’s easy to miss — if you don’t wander up the steps near the windmill area, you can skip the encounter entirely.

But what if you do go up there? Should you take on Fezzerk or not? The answer depends on a few factors. Firstly, if you’re at level two or three, it’s best to avoid the encounter until you’re better equipped. This early in the game, he and his crew can do serious damage.

If you do wander up there and want to back out, you have a few choices. If you’ve slept, you can use your Illithid power, or you can also use detect thoughts (if you have it) to reveal that the 1,000 gold he wants is a random number. You can pay as few as 5 gold pieces to just wander around and watch the gnome’s misery. With the right skill, you can even persuade Fezzerk and friends to simply wander off.

If you do decide to battle Fezzerk, focus your attacks on him. Once he’s all but dead, his friends will flee. You may also encounter him at Moonrise Towers if you let him live (which your companions will approve/disapprove of). If he dies, you can loot the Very Heavy Greataxe from his corpse, which is a useful weapon.

Beyond that, there’s not an awful lot in the way of consequences, other than the gratitude of the gnome you rescue. If you’re feeling particularly nasty, you can meddle with the windmill to launch the gnome off into the distance.

So, ultimately it boils down to this:

Kill Fezzerk – get a free axe and a little experience.

Leave Fezzerk – avoid a fight.

On my first playthrough, I chose to just walk past, leaving the gnome to their plight. Does this make me a terrible person? Yes, but there are bigger tadpoles to fry. But whatever you choose, your decision whether to kill or spare Fezzerk and the goblins isn’t going to have huge ramifications later on in BG3.