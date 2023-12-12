All Patch Notes For Starfield Update 1.8.88

Starfield‘s latest update is here, and while it’s not a huge game changer, there’s a few useful fixes included. So, if you’re wondering just what it does, here are all the patch notes for Starfield Update 1.8.88

Perhaps the most notable thing about Starfield update 1.8.88 is what it doesn’t fix. The patch notes acknowledge a very weird problem that players have sometimes run into, that of the city of New Atlantis getting stuck to their ship.

I’m not making this up – you can have a whole chunk of this settlement attached to your ship. It’s a very weird bug to behold, and according to this update’s patch notes, it’s getting fixed at some point in the future.

The good news is that the patch does fix other smaller objects getting stuck to your vessel. It also fixes a bug that’s been plaguing players who chose not to tackle Starfield‘s New Game+ mode. It turns out that replaying the game again and again without using NG+ would lead to crashes.

So, what else does this patch do? Here’s everything from the patch notes:

Fixes and Improvements:

Gameplay:

Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player’s ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space cling on. Please note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update.

Outpost:

Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.

Save/Load:

[MSS/Xbox] Fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long playthrough without going through the Unity.

Those are all the patch notes for Starfield Update 1.8.88. You can expect more updates to arrive a little further down the line. Even though Bethesda has not been handling the game’s negative reviews well, the company still has long-term plans for the title.